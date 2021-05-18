U.S. Cellular expands 5G coverage to parts of Lincoln

U.S. Cellular said Tuesday that it has expanded its 5G wireless network in Nebraska and now offers partial coverage in Lincoln.

The wireless phone service provider said it turned on 5G service in parts of Lincoln and 23 other cities and towns, including Auburn, Beatrice, Fairbury, Nebraska City and Seward.

A map on the company's website shows that 5G coverage in Lincoln is available in most of north Lincoln, parts of downtown, a swath of central Lincoln between 14th and 27th streets and an area of south Lincoln bounded roughly by 14th Street, 70th Street, Nebraska 2 and Pine Lake Road.

U.S. Cellular said it spent $12.4 million on network upgrades in Nebraska in 2020, more than half of which was on expanding 5G service, which offers faster data speeds.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.