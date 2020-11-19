U.S Bank closing more than a dozen locations in Nebraska, including 4 in Lincoln

One of the country's largest banks is closing more than a dozen branches in Lincoln and other cities in Nebraska.

U.S. Bank, which is the fifth-largest U.S. Bank by assets, has already closed 12 branches in Nebraska, including three in Lincoln.

According to a spokesperson for the bank, the Lincoln locations that closed were the branch at 40th and South streets and the in-store branches at the Super Savers at 56th Street and Nebraska 2 and 48th and O streets.

U.S Bank also has closed five branch locations in Omaha and one each in Bellevue, Fremont, Gering and Grand Island.

The bank also plans to close its branch at 13th and L streets in January, along with branches in David City and Norfolk.

When it released its third-quarter earnings results last month, U.S. Bank said it was planning to close 400 branches nationwide over the next several months, many of which were already temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The recent closings come after the bank closed several hundred branches over the past couple of years, including one in January 2019 near 27th Street and Nebraska 2.