U-Haul to implement nicotine-free hiring policy in Nebraska, 20 other states

U-Haul is set to adopt a nicotine-free hiring policy in 21 states, including Nebraska, in 2020.

The Phoenix-based moving equipment and storage rental company company announced Monday that it plans to begin declining job applicants who are nicotine users in states where it is legal to do so beginning on Feb. 1.

The policy is intended to promote and empower a healthy workforce, according to a news release.

"We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members," said Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff, in a statement. "Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey."

The employment of team members hired prior to the policy enforcement date will not be impacted by the policy, the company said.

