Tyson to temporarily halt production at Nebraska beef plant amid rising COVID-19 concerns
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Tyson to temporarily halt production at Nebraska beef plant amid rising COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 Tyson Dakota City plant

A 64-year-old worker at Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant in Dakota City died Saturday of COVID-19, his common-law wife told the Sioux City (Iowa) Journal.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

DAKOTA CITY -- Facing growing public scrutiny over an outbreak of COVID-19 at its Dakota City beef plant, Tyson Fresh Meats said late Wednesday it will shut down the 4,300-employee facility for four days, beginning Friday.

Tyson officials said the halt in production will provide time for a deep cleaning of the entire plant, the meat giant's largest beef processing facility.

The temporary closure of metro Sioux City's largest employer comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Last week, the spike landed the metro area at the top of the list of U.S. cities with the highest daily growth rate, with cases doubling every day or so.

Both of the metro residents who have died from the coronavirus worked at the Dakota City plant.

Tyson also said Wednesday it has started screening plant workers for COVID-19 this week, with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard.

Worker at Tyson Dakota City plant dies from COVID-19; widow questions company actions

Dakota County had no cases as recently as April 11, but has since reported 704 positive tests, third most among Nebraska's 93 counties. 

While the Dakota City plant is temporarily idled, workers will continue to be compensated, according to company officials.

A spokesman for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222, which represents hourly workers at the plant, offered support for the shutdown.

“We believe that in every meatpacking and food processing plant, the safety of the workers must come first," UFCW spokesman Evan Yeats said in a statement. "We share Tyson’s concern for the safety of their workers and will continue to encourage them to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure our members' safety."

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch also applauded the company's decision.

Dakota County one of the nation's fastest growing coronavirus hot spots

“With that type of work, if they’re having a lot of positive tests out there, I think the leadership of Tyson is being responsible and getting in there and doing a deep cleaning, and then I’m sure they’ll have a game plan coming back to make sure everybody’s healthy that comes in that building,” Koch said. “And I think that speaks well to their commitment to the community, to make sure that place is safe."

Tyson officials previously acknowledged some Dakota City workers had tested positive for the virus, but has repeatedly refused to disclose a number of cases. State and county health officials also have refused to discuss any link to the plant and a spike in positive tests in the last two weeks.

On Monday, Sioux City metro area mayors called for greater transparency from state and county health officials about places contributing to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases.

The mayors also asked businesses to "take responsibility for any outbreak or spread" of the virus, publicly disclose any positive cases and release a detailed plan for reducing the spread of the virus.

The Dakota City facility is the latest meat plant to temporarily close to contain the virus. Other shutdowns have included Tyson pork plants in Waterloo and Columbus Junction, Iowa, the Smithfield Foods pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and the JBS USA pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota.

Meatpackers have struggled to contain the virus in the plants, where workers typically work side by side in production lines and often share crowded locker rooms and cafeterias.

The Dakota City plant normally produces enough beef in one day to feed 18 million people, Tyson said. Due to increased absenteeism over the last few weeks, the company said it has been forced to scale back production.

Tyson's closure announcement Wednesday came a day after President Trump signed an executive order that requires Tyson and other meatpackers to keep their plants open during the pandemic. The order invokes the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News