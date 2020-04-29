Tyson to temporarily halt production at Nebraska beef plant amid rising COVID-19 concerns

“We believe that in every meatpacking and food processing plant, the safety of the workers must come first," UFCW spokesman Evan Yeats said in a statement. "We share Tyson’s concern for the safety of their workers and will continue to encourage them to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure our members' safety."

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch also applauded the company's decision.

“With that type of work, if they’re having a lot of positive tests out there, I think the leadership of Tyson is being responsible and getting in there and doing a deep cleaning, and then I’m sure they’ll have a game plan coming back to make sure everybody’s healthy that comes in that building,” Koch said. “And I think that speaks well to their commitment to the community, to make sure that place is safe."

Tyson officials previously acknowledged some Dakota City workers had tested positive for the virus, but has repeatedly refused to disclose a number of cases. State and county health officials also have refused to discuss any link to the plant and a spike in positive tests in the last two weeks.

On Monday, Sioux City metro area mayors called for greater transparency from state and county health officials about places contributing to the recent spike in local COVID-19 cases.