Tyson reports 212 COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant
Tyson reports 212 COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant

Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all

The Tyson Fresh Meats beef processing complex in Dakota City. The company on Tuesday night reported 212 workers at its Madison plant tested positive for COVID-19.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file photo

Tyson Foods has revealed that more than 200 workers at its pork plant in Madison have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company on Tuesday night jointly disclosed the numbers with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Of its 1,467 workers, 212 tested positive. Tyson closed the plant temporarily last week so that all workers could be tested and also so the plant could be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The disclosure comes less than a week after Gov. Pete Ricketts had discouraged health departments and local officials from reporting cases linked to specific businesses because of what he said were questions about their accuracy.

Health district to stop reporting meatpacking cases

Interestingly, of the 212 positives, Tyson said 74, or more than one-third, showed no symptoms of the disease.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we appreciate the collaboration and support of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department as we provided testing and took steps to complement our existing prevention efforts,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson Foods.

“As we learn more about this virus, we continue to do everything we can to protect our team members and ensure they feel safe and secure when they come to work."

Tyson said employees who tested positive receive paid leave and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson. The company said most of the people with positive tests have already recovered from their illness.

The total number of cases in Madison County, where the plant is located, is 265, and there are 298 COVID-19 cases so far in the four-county health department region.

“Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department would like to applaud Tyson on the early identification and containment of positive COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant,” health department Director Gina Uhing said in a news release.

Dakota County sees record surge with 361 new cases; total is above Hall County

Tyson said it intends to disclose positive test results at other plants it owns to "health and government officials, team members and stakeholders."

Tyson owns a beef plant in Dakota City, where unconfirmed reports have put the number of cases at close to 700.

Other meatpacking plants with at least 200 confirmed cases include Smithfield Foods pork plant in Crete and the JBS beef plant in Grand Island.

Plant closures lead hog producers to euthanize pigs
Packing plant closures raise specter of meat shortages, higher prices

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.



