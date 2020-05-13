Tyson reports 212 COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tyson Foods has revealed that more than 200 workers at its pork plant in Madison have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company on Tuesday night jointly disclosed the numbers with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Of its 1,467 workers, 212 tested positive. Tyson closed the plant temporarily last week so that all workers could be tested and also so the plant could be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The disclosure comes less than a week after Gov. Pete Ricketts had discouraged health departments and local officials from reporting cases linked to specific businesses because of what he said were questions about their accuracy.

Interestingly, of the 212 positives, Tyson said 74, or more than one-third, showed no symptoms of the disease.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we appreciate the collaboration and support of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department as we provided testing and took steps to complement our existing prevention efforts,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson Foods.

“As we learn more about this virus, we continue to do everything we can to protect our team members and ensure they feel safe and secure when they come to work."