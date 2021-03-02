Two Lincoln-area breweries now selling beers at stores

Two local craft breweries, one in Lincoln and one in Seward, are now selling their beers in area stores.

Code Beer Brewery and Taproom and Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. both started retail distribution of their beers last month.

Code Beer, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway, said in a news release that a number of its beers are now available at most Omaha and Lincoln Hy-Vee locations, as well as at The Still, N Street Drive-In and Moran’s Liquor Works in Lincoln.

“Anybody who brews likes going into a local retailer and see their products on the shelf,” said Matt Gohring, co-founder and brewmaster of the brewery that opened in 2017. “It’s especially exciting that more people can now experience our beers.”

Canned beer also is available for off-sale in Code's taproom, and Gohring said there are plans to expand distribution to additional locations in Nebraska and some select retailers nationwide over the next few months.

Bottle Rocket said it sent its first shipment to its distributor last month and beers should be showing up on retail shelves soon.

The brewery has had quite the odyssey getting its distribution plan to come to fruition.