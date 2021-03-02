 Skip to main content
Two Lincoln-area breweries now selling beers at stores
Two local craft breweries, one in Lincoln and one in Seward, are now selling their beers in area stores.

Code Beer Brewery and Taproom and Bottle Rocket Brewing Co. both started retail distribution of their beers last month.

Code Beer, 200 S. Antelope Valley Parkway, said in a news release that a number of its beers are now available at most Omaha and Lincoln Hy-Vee locations, as well as at The Still, N Street Drive-In and Moran’s Liquor Works in Lincoln.

“Anybody who brews likes going into a local retailer and see their products on the shelf,” said Matt Gohring, co-founder and brewmaster of the brewery that opened in 2017. “It’s especially exciting that more people can now experience our beers.”

Canned beer also is available for off-sale in Code's taproom, and Gohring said there are plans to expand distribution to additional locations in Nebraska and some select retailers nationwide over the next few months.

Bottle Rocket said it sent its first shipment to its distributor last month and beers should be showing up on retail shelves soon.

The brewery has had quite the odyssey getting its distribution plan to come to fruition.

Bottle Rocket had secured a distributor and had a plan in place last May, but the coronavirus pandemic led to equipment and product shipping delays, the brewery said in a news release.

“With the current aluminum can demand in the beer industry, it took six months for us to receive our first shipment,” said Gerald Homp, Bottle Rocket's founder and president. “But we knew we wanted to launch in March and made it happen.”

Three of the brewery's beers will be available in some Omaha and Lincoln Hy-Vees, and it is planning two specialty beers later this month that also will be distributed. Canned beer also is available for off-sale purchase at the brewery in downtown Seward.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

