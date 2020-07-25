Two bars and Railyard commons area ordered to close for violating coronavirus health measures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Saturday afternoon that two downtown bars, along with the Railyard commons area, have been ordered to close temporarily for violations of the city's directed health measure.

Longwells, Iguanas Pub, along with the Railyard commons area, have been ordered to close from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for violating the latest COVID-19 health measures, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.

The Railyard commons area is navigating how to enforce the health measures in an outdoor space.

"We plan to work with the health department to follow the directed health guidelines to keep the community safe," said Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the marketing company that manages the Railyard.

A mask mandate went into effect Monday, which requires business owners to ensure their customers wear face coverings any time they cannot social distance. Bars must also limit parties to eight people and limit overall capacity.

The bars were closed after attempts to educate and work with the establishments failed, interim health director Pat Lopez said in a statement. All bars had access to the health measures though hand delivered information, local media and online.