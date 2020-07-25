Two bars and Railyard commons area ordered to close for violating coronavirus health measures

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Saturday afternoon that two downtown bars, along with the Railyard commons area, have been ordered to close temporarily for violations of the city's directed health measure.
Longwells, Iguanas Pub, along with the Railyard commons area, have been ordered to close from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday for violating the latest COVID-19 health measures, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said.
The Railyard commons area is navigating how to enforce the health measures in an outdoor space.
"We plan to work with the health department to follow the directed health guidelines to keep the community safe," said Katy Martin of Hurrdat, the marketing company that manages the Railyard.
A mask mandate went into effect Monday, which requires business owners to ensure their customers wear face coverings any time they cannot social distance. Bars must also limit parties to eight people and limit overall capacity.
The bars were closed after attempts to educate and work with the establishments failed, interim health director Pat Lopez said in a statement. All bars had access to the health measures though hand delivered information, local media and online.
The Lincoln Municipal Code allows the health director to order the closure of any business for the purpose of controlling communicable diseases, according to a city news release.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department received a number of reports alleging that certain bars were in violation, so the department conducted investigations Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Longwells, Iguanas Pub and the Railyard commons area were closed after significant violations were discovered.
The closure comes 12 days after Dine Out Lincoln, a program that permits restaurants and bars to expand onto sidewalks and streets amid social distancing restrictions, began in the Railyard entertainment district in the Haymarket.
Longwells was one of the bars and restaurants that added additional outdoor seating and activities, including movie nights and pickleball.
Prior to the closure, Longwells wrote a lengthy post on Facebook earlier this week addressing allegations that employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and the bar had been breaking health measures.
Longwell's closed at its busiest time last week because they couldn't envision a scenario where the bar could remain open, service out customers and keep every one socially distanced from one another, the statement on Facebook said.
The COVID-19 Risk Dial moved from low-orange to mid-orange Friday, indicating the risk of virus transmission remains high. Several downtown bars continue to be identified as possible places of exposure, as much of the recent increase in cases is among young adults.
“The mask mandate and the other restrictions were issued to slow the spread of the virus and to help prevent further restrictions like the closing of bars,” Lopez said. “We need these businesses to work with us to prevent the further spread of the virus and the need to issue more limitations on our business community.”
Since the beginning of July, 77% of new cases have been under age 40. While individuals age 20-to-29 make up only about 18.5% of Lincoln's population, 53% of these new cases reported since July have been in that age group.
On Saturday, the health department reported 40 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total community total to 2,758. The number of deaths in Lancaster County remains at 14.
