Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores
Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy, plans to close stores

East Park Plaza

Tuesday Morning's Lincoln location at East Park Plaza is not among a first wave of locations closing due to the chain's bankruptcy filing.

 Journal Star file photo

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning is the latest store chain to file bankruptcy.

The company, an off-price retailer that specializes in selling home goods, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The company said the filing was necessary due to the "immense strain the COVID-19 pandemic and related store closures have put on the business."

As part of its reorganization plan, Tuesday Morning plans to close about one-third of its 687 stores. A first wave includes more than 130 stores. That includes two of the three locations in Omaha, but the sole Lincoln location at East Park Plaza appears safe for now.

Tuesday Morning joins JC Penney and Stage Stores as retailers who have filed bankruptcy recently.

Stage Stores, which owns Gordmans, is closing all its stores. JC Penney has announced plans to close some stores but has not yet revealed locations.

