TSA now offering version of PreCheck program at Lincoln Airport

A perk that travelers at the Lincoln Airport have long been requesting is now available.

The airport and Transportation Security Administration announced Friday that security PreCheck is now offered in Lincoln.

The PreCheck program, which was rolled out in Lincoln a couple of weeks ago, allows qualified travelers to go through a less-intense, expedited screening process that lets them forgo things like taking off shoes and jackets or removing electronics from carry-on luggage.

The Lincoln Airport has previously not been able to offer the program because of its split-gate setup that made it difficult to provide enough TSA staffing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The TSA is using what's called its Blended Lanes program at the Lincoln Airport. As opposed to the full PreCheck program in which travelers get a dedicated security lane, Blended Lanes uses a system in which qualified travelers are identified by a special marker, so they get their property separated out as they go through screening.

"Even though it's not a full PreCheck ... the blended PreCheck is still going to be drastically better than what we had," said airport Executive Director David Haring.