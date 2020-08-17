Traffic continues to improve at Lincoln Airport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of passengers at the Lincoln Airport continued to increase steadily last month, despite the loss of one of its two airlines.

In July, the airport recorded more than 5,400 passengers. That was down 81% compared with July 2019, but it was up more than 35% from June.

Almost all traffic for the month came from United Airlines. Delta Air Lines temporarily ended its remaining service in Lincoln early in July. Delta had slightly more than 200 passengers for the month.

United filled 56% of its available seats for the month, the first time its planes flying into and out of Lincoln have been more than half full since early March. However, it had 57% fewer seats available than in July 2019, when it filled 90% of its seats.

For the year, passenger traffic is now down 60% compared with last year.

