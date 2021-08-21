Traditional Western store celebrates 90 years in small Nebraska Panhandle town

After ending his stint in the Marines, Joe returned to Harrison, marrying Tonita Anderson, and went to work for the Sioux National Bank for 20 years. They also ranched but gave that up during the 1980s farm crisis.

With Mary’s passing in 1986 and Abie’s health declining, Joe and Tonita took a more active role in the store during the 1980s, but Abie continued to work until his death in 1989.

“The thought of closing was hard. The town really needed it,” Joe said. So, he and Tonita bought out his two brothers, and the days of filling the shelves with empty boxes are long behind them.

“We probably have too much inventory, but you have to manage your orders to make the freight worth it,” Joe said. Every surface of the store is filled with jeans, shirts, boots, hats, belts, ties, jewelry and more.

Abby Edmund, who has worked at Whiteaker’s for about 10 years, said cowboys from Lusk, Wyoming, to Crawford know they can get what they need. Written down in the back are the styles and sizes of boots, jeans and hats that his loyal customers prefer, Edmund said.

“I think it’s nice they don’t have to go elsewhere,” she said.