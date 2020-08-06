You are the owner of this article.
Toys From the Past opens second Lincoln location
Toys From the Past opens second Lincoln location

Toys from the past

An entire wall is devoted to G.I. Joe items at Toys From the Past.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Toys From the Past, which buys and sells toy collectibles, will open a second Lincoln location at 70th and Van Dorn streets on Saturday, the business announced in a news release.

Toys From the Past, which opened in 2013, also has a store at 3219 S 13th St. The new location plans a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. 

Owner Mike Bretta said business has been strong since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“As a local family-owned business, we understand the value that toy collectors add to the Lincoln community,” Bretta said. “They work to keep the nostalgia alive.”

People are encouraged to stop by the stores with any toy collectibles they are looking to sell or trade.

