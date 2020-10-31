Toy sales spike during pandemic, benefiting Lincoln stores

"We're fortunate that we do sell things that people can do indoors, that people can do with their families, that people can do in small groups and still socially distance and have fun," Schmidt said.

Among the best sellers have been puzzles, remote-controlled cars and Legos, he said.

Legos have been a popular item everywhere. The Danish company reported that its sales were up 14% in the first half of the year compared with the first half of 2019.

Overall toy sales were up 16% in the U.S. from January through June, according to NPD Group.

That was by far the best showing of the 12 countries NPD Group follows. Canada saw a 9% increase while the increase among 10 European countries was only 1%.

One of the big advantages for the U.S. is the strength of its online retail industry. Even though stores remained closed in some areas well into May and even longer, the toy industry had double-digit sales growth every month thanks to online sales, NPD Group said.

Wilke said HobbyTown's online sales aren't a big part of its business, so even though the company saw an increase, it didn't have a big effect on its bottom line. However, he said the increase in people ordering online and then doing curbside pickup played a huge role in sales.