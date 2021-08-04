Topped-out Lied Place Residences in line for more TIF money

Allan said 75% of the condo units are sold, and there are commitments for about 40% of the office space. That includes the restaurant space, where he said a tenant has been identified but has not yet signed a lease.

He said he feels confident the first condo owners and some of the office tenants will be able to move in in January.

"With the structure complete and windows almost all in, there should not be any weather-related delays," Allan said.

Developers accessing TIF dollars sell a bond or get a loan and then pay it back over the term of the agreement, either 15 or 20 years.

The "increment," or money available, is determined by subtracting the current valuation from the estimated valuation once the project is complete and then figuring what the annual property taxes will be.

But the money available also is determined by the interest rate on the bond or loan, as well as how much the project costs to build. In the case of Lied Place, the increased TIF amount reflects both lower interest rates that will be obtained through a refinancing as well as rising construction costs.

The Planning Commission also on Wednesday recommended approval of two other TIF housing projects.