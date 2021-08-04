 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Topped-out Lied Place Residences in line for more TIF money
0 Comments
editor's pick alert featured

Topped-out Lied Place Residences in line for more TIF money

  • 0
Lied Place Residences, 8.4

Developer Tam Allan said work on the 20-story Lied Place Residences topped out last week. The first tenants could move in sometime in January.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The 20-story condo going up at 11th and Q streets is in line to get more tax-increment financing.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended an amendment to the Lied Place Residences redevelopment agreement that would increase the available TIF dollars from $5 million to more than $5.7 million.

Tax-increment financing allows developers to use the additional property tax dollars generated by a project to pay for certain elements, such as site acquisition, demolition, relocating utilities and increasing energy efficiency.

More than half of the extra TIF money will go to the city for streetscape enhancements and improvements to the adjoining parking garage, which Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said will include elevator replacement and some possible work in lobby areas.

The developers will get an extra $250,000 to pay for increased costs on the building's facade.

Lied Place Residences, at about 250 feet tall, will be the city's second tallest building. It has 35 condos and also will include some office space and a first-floor restaurant.

Journal Star newsroom, offices to move to Telegraph District

Tam Allan, who is one of the developers on the project, said the building topped out at its full height last week and interior work is finished on some of the lower floors.

Allan said 75% of the condo units are sold, and there are commitments for about 40% of the office space. That includes the restaurant space, where he said a tenant has been identified but has not yet signed a lease.

He said he feels confident the first condo owners and some of the office tenants will be able to move in in January.

"With the structure complete and windows almost all in, there should not be any weather-related delays," Allan said.

Developers accessing TIF dollars sell a bond or get a loan and then pay it back over the term of the agreement, either 15 or 20 years.

13-story, six-story apartment towers to rise on Journal Star block in downtown Lincoln

The "increment," or money available, is determined by subtracting the current valuation from the estimated valuation once the project is complete and then figuring what the annual property taxes will be.

But the money available also is determined by the interest rate on the bond or loan, as well as how much the project costs to build. In the case of Lied Place, the increased TIF amount reflects both lower interest rates that will be obtained through a refinancing as well as rising construction costs.

The Planning Commission also on Wednesday recommended approval of two other TIF housing projects.

* The $17.6 million renovation of the former Trabert Hall by CenterPointe.

Condo near Pinnacle Bank Arena sells for $1 million, a Lincoln record

CenterPointe, a local nonprofit that provides mental health and substance abuse treatment, plans to turn the first floor of the former county building at 2202 S. 11th St. into a clinic and pharmacy for clients, while the garden-level basement and second floor will be turned into offices and community services space.

The third and fourth floors will be renovated into 32 affordable housing units for people earning no more than 60% of the area median income.

Gold's Building up for sale; lack of historic tax credits scuttles redevelopment plans

The project is being paid for with a funding mix that includes private money, federal and state affordable housing loans and low-income and affordable housing tax credits. The project is expected to receive about $840,000 in TIF.

* A 36-unit apartment complex at 23rd and Y streets that will include some affordable housing units.

The $4.2 million project would be built on a nearly 1-acre lot between 23rd and 24th streets along Y street. The number of units that will be designated as affordable has not been determined yet and will be part of a redevelopment agreement with the city.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't get scammed out of your retirement

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News