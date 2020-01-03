TMCO honored with Step Up Award

Michelle Suarez, Prosper Lincoln’s developer with early childhood, presented the Step Up Award to TMCO Inc. in December.

Total Manufacturing Company (TMCO) specializes in one-stop, concept-to-completion metal manufacturing services. TMCO was established in 1974 by Roland Temme in Lincoln, where it still operates today.

The Temme family accepted the award. Roland, David and Diane Temme care about the health and well-being of their employees and that of their employees’ families.

To lessen the employee burden of finding affordable and quality child care, TMCO established the TMCO Tots program. This child care and preschool workplace initiative ensures that TMCO employees have access to quality child care and assists with availability and cost.

Diane carefully researched early childhood development. After a tour with Dimensions Educational Research Foundation Executive Director Nancy Rosenow, the seeds of a partnership were planted and the home for TMCO Tot’s program was established.