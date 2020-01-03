TMCO honored with Step Up Award

Michelle Suarez, Prosper Lincoln’s developer with early childhood, presented the Step Up Award to TMCO Inc. in December.
Total Manufacturing Company (TMCO) specializes in one-stop, concept-to-completion metal manufacturing services. TMCO was established in 1974 by Roland Temme in Lincoln, where it still operates today.
The Temme family accepted the award. Roland, David and Diane Temme care about the health and well-being of their employees and that of their employees’ families.
To lessen the employee burden of finding affordable and quality child care, TMCO established the TMCO Tots program. This child care and preschool workplace initiative ensures that TMCO employees have access to quality child care and assists with availability and cost.
Diane carefully researched early childhood development. After a tour with Dimensions Educational Research Foundation Executive Director Nancy Rosenow, the seeds of a partnership were planted and the home for TMCO Tot’s program was established.
“The Temme family believes in supporting not only their employees but a strong community,” said Suarez of Prosper Lincoln. “The partnership between TMCO and Dimensions Preschool gives TMCO employees access to quality, affordable child care. We thank them for their willingness to take action and support young children and families.”
For many years, TMCO has also been a leader in hiring and growing the professional skills of Lincoln’s newest Americans. TMCO offers specialized English Language Learner classes with Lincoln Literacy during work shifts. TMCO is an active member of the EmployLNK coalition that brings together all workforce-related agencies and nonprofits in Lancaster County.
Finally, TMCO is a founder and champion of the Lincoln Manufacturing Council (LMC). The LMC advocates for manufacturing in the region and funds a class for people who wish to enter the manufacturing sector and do not have previous experience.
Learn more at ProsperLincoln.org.