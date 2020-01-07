TMCO founder Temme to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame

The founder of a local manufacturing company is one of three people who will be inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame later this month.
Roland Temme, founder and CEO of TMCO Inc., will be inducted at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 30 at The Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.
Temme founded The Total Manufacturing Company in 1974 as a custom metal manufacturer. Its first job was machining parts for Magnefax cassette tape duplication machines.
You have free articles remaining.
The company has since grown to more than 300,000 square feet of production floor in four buildings and more than 175 employees doing machining, sheet metal and tube fabrication, welding, assembly and powder coating.
Temme and the company also have gained wide acclaim for hiring and training immigrants. TMCO offers specialized English Language Learner classes with Lincoln Literacy during work shifts and also helps all its employees find child care and assists with costs.
The other inductees into the 2020 Business Hall of Fame are Richard Bell, who spent 36 years at Omaha engineering firm HDR, 15 of them as CEO, and William Marshall III, who was one of the founders of Grand Island's Five Points Bank. Marshall, who died in 2016, is being honored posthumously.
Matt Olberding's most memorable: A record or not?
This was a fun story where I compared two conflicting sources of information as to whether it was the snowiest winter ever in Lincoln. I explained the historical data behind each position.
Matt Olberding's most memorable: Debate over chickens
There probably has not been an issue more debated and more divisive in Lancaster County over the past two years than this one. I broke the story of plans for these farms and have provided comprehensive coverage.
Matt Olberding's most memorable: Data center coming?
I broke the story that a huge data center was planned near 56th and I-80, which could be one of the biggest developments in the city’s history.
Matt Olberding's most memorable: Building big things
This year, I had the chance to find out more about what's rapidly becoming Lincoln’s largest and busiest construction firm.
Matt Olberding's most memorable: A Good Samaritan
I spoke to Todd Ogden hours after the incident at Chick-fil-A. This is a perfect example of the importance of cultivating relationships with sources. Ogden spoke to me after declining other interview requests because he knows me and felt comfortable talking to me.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.