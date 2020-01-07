You are the owner of this article.
TMCO founder Temme to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame
TMCO founder Temme to be inducted into Business Hall of Fame

The founder of a local manufacturing company is one of three people who will be inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame later this month.

Roland Temme, founder and CEO of TMCO Inc., will be inducted at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Annual Meeting and Hall of Fame Banquet on Jan. 30 at The Cornhusker Marriott Hotel.

Temme founded The Total Manufacturing Company in 1974 as a custom metal manufacturer. Its first job was machining parts for Magnefax cassette tape duplication machines.

The company has since grown to more than 300,000 square feet of production floor in four buildings and more than 175 employees doing machining, sheet metal and tube fabrication, welding, assembly and powder coating.

Roland Temme

Temme and the company also have gained wide acclaim for hiring and training immigrants. TMCO offers specialized English Language Learner classes with Lincoln Literacy during work shifts and also helps all its employees find child care and assists with costs.

The other inductees into the 2020 Business Hall of Fame are Richard Bell, who spent 36 years at Omaha engineering firm HDR, 15 of them as CEO, and William Marshall III, who was one of the founders of Grand Island's Five Points Bank. Marshall, who died in 2016, is being honored posthumously.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

