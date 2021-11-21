Tips for holiday shoppers: Start early and be a little flexible

Holiday shopping is again going to be different this year.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which boosted online holiday sales to record numbers last year, is still going strong, and computer software firm Adobe once again forecasts record e-commerce sales.
But one wild card that could affect online sales is the ongoing supply chain issue. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss predicts more people will shop in person this year because of concerns over shipping delays.
Goss said he also expects more people to shop locally because of high gas prices.
That should be good news for retailers in Lincoln, assuming they can keep products on their shelves.
Dan Schmidt, who owns two HobbyTown stores in Lincoln, said he's had issues for months getting normally stocked items, but things have gotten even more problematic as the holidays approach.
Schmidt said he's faced numerous situations where he's either gotten much less of a product than he ordered or had orders canceled altogether.
"I had a $12,000 drone order get completely canceled due to the microchip shortage," he said. "There were multiple Lego orders that we received about 50% of what I ordered."
One Lego order of $32,000 that was supposed to arrive Nov. 1 will arrive three weeks late and only fill about $2,000 of what was requested, Schmidt said.
Other products that he's had problems getting include radio-controlled cars and certain card games such as Pokemon.
Schmidt said he's done what he can to mitigate the issues, including aggressively overordering what he could earlier in the year and finding substitute products, and feels like he's in pretty good shape for the holidays.
"We currently have a full back room and two storage units full of product," he said. "Our shelves are fully stocked, too."
Jane Stricker, who along with her husband, Matt, owns Threads-Footloose & Fancy near 12th and P streets, said she always plans well ahead and knew this year was going to be tricky, so she acted accordingly and feels prepared.
"We ordered the amount we would need to be shipped (in) one order instead of hoping we could fill in later," she said. "It takes a lot of time to navigate what we are doing, but it has paid off to be planners."
While that means the downtown clothing store will have most of its regular inventory for the holidays, if things sell out, they likely won't be able to be restocked right away, Stricker said.
Brett Thome, CEO of Lincoln-based e-commerce company Spreetail, said the supply chain issues make things challenging for retailers of all types.
"There's definitely a shortage in the market, and there will be for the holidays," Thome said.
He said Spreetail does not offer products for sale on its website unless it has them stocked in its warehouses, so customers should not face delays in getting what they order.
But that also means the company may be selling fewer products than in the past because of how long it takes to get products from manufacturers, with Thome saying it's taking anywhere from 30-45 days to get its inventory restocked.
"This is a completely new thing," he said of the supply chain issue. "We've never seen anything close to this, not remotely close to this."
The supply chain problems started at the beginning of the pandemic, as consumers rushed to stock up on essentials and factories producing goods were forced to either cut back or close altogether.
But the current supply chain problems are more complicated and are caused by a number of factors, said Jennifer Ryan, a professor and chair of supply chain management and analytics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
"Anytime you see a backup like this, it’s going to be caused by a combination of things," Ryan said in a Q&A published last month.
Among them are COVID-19 issues in other countries, such as Asia, that are slowing the manufacturing and shipping of products, she said. There's also a lack of port workers and truck drivers in the U.S.
But those issues have been exacerbated by consumer demand, which has skyrocketed this year.
That increased demand, along with the supply chain issue and related product shortages, has led to soaring prices.
October inflation in the U.S. was at its highest level since 1991, but that did not stop people from spending, with retail sales up 1.7% from a year ago.
Goss said stores in Nebraska and other Midwestern and Plains states should see holiday sales revenue increase 10% compared with last year, but he expects half of that gain will be from higher prices.
Holiday shoppers looking for that special gift this season shouldn't expect to find bargains.
"Consumers will see fewer deals this holiday shopping season," Goss said. The deals they do see are likely to come early in the season, he added.
Ryan agreed that starting early is important, not only to get better prices but also to ensure you can find the products you want.
"Don’t rely on being able to do your holiday shopping at the last minute and finding things in stock," she said.
Shoppers appear to be heeding that warning this year, with the National Retail Federation reporting that 49% of shoppers said they plan to start before November, the highest percentage registered in survey results that go back to 2011.
In addition to getting an early start, Ryan offered some other tips for this year's shopping season.
One is to be flexible, which means being willing to accept substitutes. For example, she said, a toy store may have Barbie dolls in stock but not the particular one your child wants.
She also recommended considering purchasing services rather than products.
And, Ryan said, buying smaller-sized gifts might be easier than larger ones, because those items are easier to ship.
