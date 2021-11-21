Tips for holiday shoppers: Start early and be a little flexible

Other products that he's had problems getting include radio-controlled cars and certain card games such as Pokemon.

Schmidt said he's done what he can to mitigate the issues, including aggressively overordering what he could earlier in the year and finding substitute products, and feels like he's in pretty good shape for the holidays.

"We currently have a full back room and two storage units full of product," he said. "Our shelves are fully stocked, too."

Jane Stricker, who along with her husband, Matt, owns Threads-Footloose & Fancy near 12th and P streets, said she always plans well ahead and knew this year was going to be tricky, so she acted accordingly and feels prepared.

"We ordered the amount we would need to be shipped (in) one order instead of hoping we could fill in later," she said. "It takes a lot of time to navigate what we are doing, but it has paid off to be planners."

While that means the downtown clothing store will have most of its regular inventory for the holidays, if things sell out, they likely won't be able to be restocked right away, Stricker said.

Brett Thome, CEO of Lincoln-based e-commerce company Spreetail, said the supply chain issues make things challenging for retailers of all types.