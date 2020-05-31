TierOne 10 years later: Looking back at Nebraska's biggest bank collapse

Lundstrom said he feels sorry for employees, shareholders and everyone else who was hurt by the bank's collapse.

But he also said he feels he did everything he could to save TierOne from ruin, noting that he stayed on as CEO long after problems started at the bank and long past an age when he could have retired.

"I was trying to save the bank and work through the mess," he said.

In addition to Lundstrom and Falbo, the Journal Star contacted several other former executives, board members and employees of the bank, all of whom either declined comment or did not respond to messages.

Falbo, who spoke at length about his short tenure at the bank, declined to comment on Lundstrom’s actions and whether he believes the man committed the fraud of which he was convicted.

But he did say that he believes TierOne would likely still be in business if it had not embarked on the expansion strategy of loaning money in markets outside of Nebraska.

“I’m a believer in staying in your backyard,” said Falbo, who noted that “distance is risk.”