TierOne 10 years later: Looking back at Nebraska's biggest bank collapse

Mike Falbo knew he was walking into a mess.
He just didn't know how big of a mess it was until he walked through the doors of Lincoln's TierOne Bank in January 2010.
Falbo, a longtime Wisconsin bank executive, had been contacted by TierOne's lawyers because of his extensive experience helping troubled banks.
Though he knew trying to turn around the troubled bank would be tough, he said he agreed to take the job because he wanted to see the bank succeed and thought he could make that happen.
“I would tell you in hindsight, obviously, I was wrong.”
Falbo took over as CEO of TierOne from Gilbert Lundstrom, the bank's longtime leader who voluntarily stepped down after two rough years had brought it to the brink of collapse.
And Falbo learned quickly how close that collapse was.
Shortly after he took over, officials from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. presented him with a letter with demands they wanted him to agree to. Chief among them were raising the bank's capital level and improving the quality of its loan portfolio.
Falbo said that to boost the bank's capital level, he would have to have found an investor, something that was nearly impossible, considering the shape its loan portfolio was in. An alternative was arranging a sale, but with the poor quality of the bank's assets, that wasn't likely.
"The items in the letter weren't possible to complete," Falbo said. "I knew at that point that we were pretty much in the queue for the FDIC to take over."
Falbo declined to sign off on the letter, and he resigned as CEO shortly thereafter, spending only about two months in the job.
But he remained as a consultant to the bank, so he was still involved when the end finally came.
The end of an era
It was June 4 when an army of white-shirted FDIC employees descended on TierOne Bank’s headquarters in downtown Lincoln, carrying an order to close the bank for good.
At the time, multiple banks nationwide were being closed every week amid the fallout from the Great Recession.
The FDIC normally showed up at 5 p.m. on Fridays, right after a bank closed for the week. However, because TierOne had branches in western Nebraska, in the mountain time zone, it waited until 6 p.m. to descend on 13th and N streets.
Though the timing may have been a surprise, given that TierOne’s regulator just the day before seemed to have given the bank more time to try to right itself, Falbo and other high-ranking executives knew this was the likely outcome.
The bank, large by Nebraska standards with nearly $3 billion in assets, had for years been hemorrhaging money, the result of bad bets on real estate in some of the country’s most hard-hit markets.
TierOne customers barely noticed the bank’s closure, as Great Western Bank was waiting in the wings to swoop up its deposits and most of its assets. TierOne’s branches reopened the next day as Great Western branches.
But things wouldn’t be so easy for others associated with the bank. Great Western quickly announced that it would shed more than 200 TierOne employees. And those who kept their jobs faced large financial losses related to TierOne's downfall, thanks to a stock that had become worthless.
The end of TierOne also meant the end of its charitable foundation, which had given nearly $3.5 million to local nonprofits in just six years.
Executives and board members of the bank would face a slew of lawsuits from shareholders, regulators and others. Three TierOne executives would eventually be convicted of criminal charges and sent to prison, including Lundstrom and James Laphen, a longtime bank president. Other executives and members of the board of directors, including Falbo, were named in various civil lawsuits.
With this week marking the 10-year anniversary of the bank’s collapse, the Journal Star took a look back at what brought a storied local financial institution to its knees.
A century of banking
TierOne got its start in Lincoln in 1907 as Fidelity Savings and Loan Association, and it was during the depths of the Great Depression — in 1935 — that it got a federal charter and changed its name to First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lincoln.
The bank operated for decades as many other community banks did, taking in deposits and providing loans to local individuals and businesses.
But it was after Lundstrom took over in 1996 that its mission changed.
In 1997, the bank disclosed plans to convert from a mutual institution, a structure in which profits are returned to depositors, to a commercial bank that would issue stock to the public. That effort failed, however, largely because of threatened lawsuits over who would get early access to stock.
In 2002, the bank announced it was changing its name to TierOne, which is the moniker regulators use to refer to a bank’s core financial strength. It also announced plans to try again to issue public stock, which went off largely without a hitch the second time around.
In October 2002, TierOne made its Nasdaq Stock Market debut under the trading symbol TONE. It closed that day at $14 a share, giving the insiders who bought the stock at $10 a tidy 40% first-day profit.
It wasn’t until 2004, though, that the groundwork would be laid for both the rapid growth that fueled the bank’s success over the next few years but also its eventual collapse.
That year, TierOne made two acquisitions. The first, the $97.3 million acquisition of United First Bank of Grand Island, was relatively nondescript. The other acquisition might have been the single-most important event in the bank’s history — though no one knew it at the time.
The bank announced it had acquired $128 million worth of construction loans and $260 million worth of future loan commitments from First National Bank of Indiana. A key part of the deal was that it included loan production offices in Arizona, Florida and North Carolina.
For a couple of years, that acquisition appeared to be a stroke of genius, as the real estate market skyrocketed in many of the places TierOne had acquired loans.
TierOne’s assets grew nearly 50% over the next 2½ years, from $2.3 billion to $3.4 billion by the end of 2006.
Growth in the bank’s real estate portfolio was even bigger, with the value of those loans increasing by a billion dollars to $2.8 billion during the same period.
Shareholders were rewarded handsomely, as TierOne saw double-digit earnings growth in every quarter from 2004-2006, causing its stock price to rise more than 50%.
One big driver of the bank’s growth was a lending office in Las Vegas that opened in late 2005. Over the next year, the office generated $262 million worth of real estate loans, which made up nearly 30% of TierOne’s total loan generation for 2006.
In an interview last week, Lundstrom said the strategy that TierOne undertook worked very well for several years.
The loans the bank was making in Las Vegas and other hot housing markets were "short-duration" loans for construction and land development, which usually were on the bank's books for only a few months. Once a project was complete and sold, TierOne's loan was paid off and the bank booked a handsome profit.
"We had very short exposure with these properties," Lundstrom said.
Troubling signs
But then the national housing bust hit, and those formerly high-flying markets became big trouble spots, and those construction and development loans started to drag down the bank.
Even as TierOne touted the success of its nationwide lending offices as part of its centennial celebration in 2007, it also revealed the first cracks in its aggressive lending strategy. Nonperforming loans, those in which the borrower hadn’t made a payment for at least 90 days, had more than doubled over the prior year.
Still, TierOne logged a first-quarter profit in 2007 and by May, it had a deal in place to be acquired by CapitalSource for more than $650 million.
However, as its loan portfolio continued to deteriorate, the bank in November of that year reported its first-ever quarterly loss as a public company. It was the beginning of the end for the institution, even though no one — except maybe insiders — knew it by that point.
And some of those insiders were in denial.
Bad breaks, bad decisions
In early 2008, the deal between TierOne and CapitalSource fell apart.
Things got worse for TierOne in April, with the Office of Thrift Supervision making an onsite visit, after which it downgraded the bank’s financial health rating from a 1, the highest possible, to a 3, after noting “problems of a serious nature." It ordered TierOne to boost its capital levels, and Lundstrom agreed in writing to do so.
However, by October, the bank had not lived up to its promise. Bank regulators reported that TierOne’s management had “failed to implement an appropriate appraisal review process,” leading to “inadequate and unsupported” appraisals of land development and construction loans. By that point, TierOne’s financial health rating was 4, only one rung above the worst rating it could get.
Things were particularly bad in the Las Vegas market, where TierOne had relied on outdated appraisals and in some cases had issued loans without appraisals.
The Office of Thrift Supervision for the first time questioned the viability of the bank, calling its financial condition “seriously weak.”
One day in January 2009, executives from TierOne asked to meet with reporters from the Journal Star. In a bombshell meeting, the executives discussed news they had just released about entering into a supervisory agreement with the Office of Thrift Supervision that would give the regulator more control over the bank’s actions. By this point, the bank’s nonperforming loan amount had reached $142 million.
But even the Office of Thrift Supervision, with its increased oversight role, did not know the full extent of the problems at the bank.
According to court documents and testimony, Lundstrom and other executives had been covering up the bank’s problem loan situation for months.
He and several other executives purposely delayed getting updated appraisals on foreclosed properties and those with nonperforming loans to avoid having to recognize losses on them.
Not only did the bank delay getting new appraisals, but it continued to lend money to struggling developers. In Las Vegas, TierOne extended the due date of a construction loan on a condominium project and loaned the developer an additional $5 million, all without getting a new appraisal.
Eight months later, the developer told the bank that conditions were so bad that the value of the project had declined by $10 million, but instead of classifying the loan as impaired and increasing reserves, TierOne continued to loan the developer money.
According to court documents, similar scenarios played out across TierOne’s loan portfolio. The bank had to pay taxes on another Las Vegas condo project to keep it from being foreclosed on. And it rejected a sale of the project because the price was less than the value the bank placed on the property.
On a condominium project in Kansas, the bank also paid back taxes and did a loan modification without ordering a new appraisal.
Don Langford, TierOne’s chief credit officer, who like Laphen and Lundstrom was sentenced to prison for his role in the bank’s collapse, said during Lundstrom’s 2015 criminal trial that he was told explicitly not to order any new appraisals on delinquent properties until at least the third quarter of 2009.
"My understanding, my take on it, was that it was a way to hide losses," Langford testified.
By delaying the recognition of losses, Lundstrom and other executives were banking either on the economy turning around or the bank being able to secure new investors.
Lundstrom said that appraisals during that period of time "weren't meaningful."
There were very few traditional "arms-length" sales taking place, where a property owner was willingly selling to a buyer for market price, he said. Instead, most sales in those markets were short sales — where homes are sold for less than the mortgage amount — and foreclosure sales.
Without comparable sales, it was impossible to get an accurate market value.
Still, Lundstrom said he felt TierOne had done more updated appraisals than most other institutions were doing at the time.
The end is near
By the end of 2009, the bank reported losses of more than $200 million and revealed that its amount of nonperforming loans had ballooned to $382 million.
In its report, the inspector general said that TierOne lost more than $284 million from 2007-2009, with nearly half those losses directly linked to loans made in Las Vegas.
The inspector general said TierOne executives had abdicated all oversight of the office to the regional lending manager, whose compensation rewarded loan production volume "with no consideration for loan quality and performance."
In its final months, the bank tried to right itself, signing a deal in September 2009 to sell 32 of its branches and $1 billion in assets to Great Western Bank at a $39 million profit, giving it money it could have used to bolster its reserves. Regulators vetoed the deal, however.
Lundstrom said much of the blame for the bank's demise lies with its regulator at the time, the Office of Thrift Supervision.
He called the agency, which was shut down in 2011, a "weak regulator."
Time and again, Lundstrom said the Office of Thrift Supervision stymied the bank's efforts to help itself.
In addition to effectively nixing TierOne's sale to CapitalSource and rejecting its plan to sell bank branches to Great Western, regulators rejected the bank's attempt to receive a federal bailout from the Troubled Asset Relief Program.
Lundstrom, who was accused of lying to TierOne shareholders about applying for bailout funds, said the Office of Thrift Supervision told him to withdraw his application because it didn't want to have to publicly reject it.
Any of those steps — a sale of all or part of the bank or bailout funds — would have been sufficient to save TierOne, Lundstrom said, "but the government regulators wouldn't provide us a lifeline."
The toll
In the end, the toll of TierOne’s failure was wide-reaching. Shareholders lost hundreds of millions of dollars. More than 200 employees lost their jobs and countless others lost their retirement savings. Three of the bank’s executives wound up going to prison. And the FDIC wound up on the hook for more than $300 million.
Langford and Laphen both pleaded guilty to various charges and agreed to testify against Lundstrom. Langford received a 21-month sentence. Laphen, who got 34 months in prison, apologized for his role in the bank’s collapse.
"I can't express enough the feelings of remorse I have," Laphen told the court at the time. "I wish I could have been stronger and braver and done the right thing."
Lundstrom, who was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, maintained his innocence. In testimony, he essentially argued that rather than being the mastermind of a scheme to defraud shareholders and regulators, he was a victim, too, having been lied to by those who worked for him and let down by regulators. Though he admitted that he had made bad business and management decisions, he denied any criminal wrongdoing.
The jury, and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals, both disagreed. In upholding Lundstrom's conviction and sentence in 2018, the court said: "The evidence pointed inexorably to the conclusion that Lundstrom knew of the deteriorating quality of the bank’s loan and foreclosed-on property portfolios and its precarious overall financial condition, and that he then offered false representations in regulatory filings and press releases about TierOne’s capital position and regulatory compliance.”
Among the misdeeds he was convicted of: lying to shareholders and lying to regulators by keeping two sets of books, one used internally and one reported to regulators that concealed the scope of the bank's problem loans.
After Lundstrom's conviction in 2015, Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said he, Laphen and Langford had, "recklessly gambled with bank assets and lied to shareholders and government regulators, and through their actions drove a respected regional bank into the ground."
Reached by the Journal Star last week, Lundstrom, who was released from prison earlier this month having served less than half his sentence, did not directly address his conviction.
He did say, though, that he felt singled out by both regulators and federal prosecutors. Nearly 500 banks failed between 2008 and 2013, yet only a handful of bank executives ever faced prosecution by the government.
Lundstrom said he feels sorry for employees, shareholders and everyone else who was hurt by the bank's collapse.
But he also said he feels he did everything he could to save TierOne from ruin, noting that he stayed on as CEO long after problems started at the bank and long past an age when he could have retired.
"I was trying to save the bank and work through the mess," he said.
In addition to Lundstrom and Falbo, the Journal Star contacted several other former executives, board members and employees of the bank, all of whom either declined comment or did not respond to messages.
Falbo, who spoke at length about his short tenure at the bank, declined to comment on Lundstrom’s actions and whether he believes the man committed the fraud of which he was convicted.
But he did say that he believes TierOne would likely still be in business if it had not embarked on the expansion strategy of loaning money in markets outside of Nebraska.
“I’m a believer in staying in your backyard,” said Falbo, who noted that “distance is risk.”
Falbo, who finished up his career in higher education, serving on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, said he regrets the fact that he couldn’t do anything to change TierOne’s fate.
“I haven’t thought about it in a long time, but I’m certainly sorry that we couldn’t save it,” he said.
“I wish the outcome would have been different.”
