‘This is potentially huge’: Judge in KC says firms can sue insurer for COVID-19 loss

The court also judged that the plaintiffs had made plausible arguments for claims on the other four fronts.

“In sum” the judge wrote, “Defendant’s motion to dismiss will be denied in its entirety.”

Cases across the country

Similar cases have been surging into courtrooms nationwide.

“There are filed already across the country 900 cases,” in state and federal courts, Baker of the University of Pennsylvania said.

Over half the cases, he said, have been filed in federal court. The number there alone dwarfs the number of cases filed against insurance companies after other disasters, such as Hurricane Sandy.

“In addition to these 900, the lawyers who are bringing these cases have many more people they could represent,” he said.

Two recent similar cases, one before a Michigan court and a court in Washington, D.C., were decided in favor of the insurance companies.

“From my perspective, what this means,” Baker said of the decision in Kansas City, “is that this litigation is not going to be a kind of quick win for the insurance companies. It’s really going to be a nationwide, careful analysis by judges.