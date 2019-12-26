The development of downtown Lincoln, a story of failed projects giving way to new buildings

The Lied Place Residences rising along Q street is the culmination of a vision that stretches back 25 years.
The 20-story, 250-foot-tall condo building is under construction on the site of a former Applebee's restaurant, which was built in 2000 after earlier development plans had fallen through.
When the city built the Que Place Garage in the early 1990s, it envisioned a building slipped in on the north side. It originally chose a project pitched by the Downtown Lincoln Association Foundation involving a seven-story building with retail on the first floor and six stories of apartments and condos.
That plan fell through due to a lack of financing.
That site — the south side of Q Street between 11th and 12th streets — has a long history of grand development plans that never materialized.
In 1975, a group of developers proposed twin 10-story buildings with apartments.
In 1983, another group proposed a massive 29-story building with a 12-floor deck including parking, retail and office and a 17-story residential tower on top. The cost was estimated at $30 million.
A few years later, the developers scaled the project down to 19 stories, but it still proved to be too ambitious, even at a reduced price of $16 million.
By the time Lied Place opens, hopefully in 2021, it will have been more than 45 years since that first large-scale development project was proposed on the site.
It's one of several sites around downtown that took years — sometimes decades — and more than one attempt before something significant popped up on the site. Here's the history of some of the most prominent projects where development either has occurred or is planned after previous attempts failed.
Block 35
Block 35 might be one of the most famous — or infamous — blocks in downtown history.
The block bounded by 10th, 11th, P and Q streets was home to several small businesses for decades, but in the 1980s, city officials started eyeing the block for major redevelopment, initially focusing on attracting retailers to the site and also considering proposals for an office park.
The city eventually forced several businesses out, razing the last building in 1989. But the hoped-for redevelopment failed to materialize and the site sat as a parking lot for nearly a decade, until developer John Q. Hammons came calling with a plan for a 10-story hotel in the late 1990s.
When the 250-room Embassy Suites opened in the spring of 2000, the vision of a grand redevelopment of Block 35 was finally realized.
'Catalyst' block
Former Mayor Coleen Seng first pitched the idea of a city parking garage topped by a skyscraper on the block bounded by 13th, 14th, P and Q streets. The idea came out of an update to the Downtown Master Plan that called for a civic plaza at 13th and P streets.
Seng, who first revealed her plans in 2006, hoped for a "catalyst" project that would spur other development downtown.
Though not as messy as Block 35, redevelopment of the block did require businesses to close and/or move and led to hurt feelings. The city bought and tore down two movie theaters, including the second-run Starship 9 theater.
It all appeared worth it, though, when proposals for the block came in.
In 2007, Seng selected what at the time would have been one of the largest projects in the city's history.
Lincoln Synergy Group, the developer chosen, proposed 22- and 15-story buildings on the catalyst block, along with an 18-story building across the street to the north. The plan offered more than 1,400 parking stalls, hundreds of apartments and condos, a hotel, offices and nearly 150,000 square feet of retail space.
At an estimated cost of $180 million, it dwarfed anything that had ever been built downtown.
However, the cost and scope of the project proved too much, as recession gripped the country and lending dried up.
The project was officially put on hold in 2008 and died shortly thereafter.
The city reopened the bidding to redevelop the block in 2009 and chose a more modest development, a 10-story building with first-floor retail, several floors of parking and a few dozen apartments on top.
The development, now known as the Larson Building, opened in 2012.
10th and M
City officials had long had their eye on the surface parking lot bounded by 10th, 11th, N and M streets.
A preliminary plan first popped up in 2006, proposing a three- or four-story parking garage with first-floor retail and residential units on upper floors. It never got off the ground.
In 2009, a Beatrice developer floated a $45 million plan that included a hotel, apartments, a restaurant and parking. That proposal ran into opposition and was scaled down. It eventually was approved by the City Council, but it died quietly after the developers failed to secure financing.
It took four more years before Argent Group came along with a plan for student-focused apartments at the site.
Construction started in 2014 on the $46 million project that included 200 apartment units and more than 40,000 square feet of first-floor retail. Latitude Lincoln, as it was later named, opened in August 2015.
Lumberworks site
The building of Pinnacle Bank Arena and redevelopment of the former BNSF Railway yard into hundreds of millions of dollars worth of hotels, apartments, bars, restaurants, office buildings and other businesses is definitely one of the city's crowning achievements. But even it hasn't gone without a hitch.
After starting north of P Street, development in the area has steadily moved south over the past few years. However, the first major project proposed south of O Street didn't go as planned.
Fresh off of its first investment in Lincoln with the Latitude apartments, Argent teamed up with Speedway Properties in the summer of 2014 to propose a $19.4 million eight-story senior housing complex on the west side of the city's Lumberworks parking garage. The proposal included 100 apartment units, most of which were designated assisted living, along with 8,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space.
By late 2015, however, the project was scrapped, with Argent officials saying additional marketing studies showed a change in demand for senior housing. It and Speedway attempted to work together to find another project, but "divergent visions" led the two to dissolve their partnership and scrap the project.
Speedway later partnered with Nelnet on the $11 million Lumberworks Lofts project that in 2018 brought apartments and Canopy Street Market, the first grocery store to open in the downtown area in decades, to the site.
Ninth and O
A fire in 2010 that eventually brought down two buildings on the south side of O Street between Ninth and 10th streets left a big gap in the streetscape and led city officials to seek a redevelopment of the area.
Those plans were realized in the fall of 2015 when it was revealed that a development group had contracts to buy every property west of the Terminal Building and were planning a 12-story hotel building.
When plans were formally announced nearly a year later, in November 2016, the project had grown to two hotels, condos, a restaurant and event space in a building proposed to be 15 to 17 stories tall.
The project, pegged at as much as $70 million, would have produced the third-tallest building in Lincoln. However, construction costs ballooned well beyond the original estimate, and the development was shelved last year.
Earlier this year, HLI Development announced a smaller $31 million project that includes a six-story, 140-room Holiday Inn Express with a small restaurant and bar on the first floor.
Construction had been pegged to start in June with a projected opening date of September 2020. However, little work other than excavation has occurred at the site so far.
Journal Star
The Lincoln Journal Star announced in February 2017 that it had a deal in place to sell its longtime home at 926 P St. to a New York-based developer.
Newman Development planned a $90 million-plus mixed-use development that included 245 market-rate apartments, a couple of floors of office space, first-floor retail and and an underground parking garage.
Original plans called for the deal to close by the end of 2017 and the building to be ready for occupancy by early 2020.
However, after several delays, the project officially was terminated in February.
In November, Journal Star President and Publisher Ava Thomas announced a new deal to sell the site to Trinitas Ventures, which built the 8N Lofts apartment complex at Eighth and N streets in 2016.
Trinitas said it plans to build a 13-story apartment building on the site, although it has not released any details about its plans.
