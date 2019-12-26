The development of downtown Lincoln, a story of failed projects giving way to new buildings

'Catalyst' block

Former Mayor Coleen Seng first pitched the idea of a city parking garage topped by a skyscraper on the block bounded by 13th, 14th, P and Q streets. The idea came out of an update to the Downtown Master Plan that called for a civic plaza at 13th and P streets.

Seng, who first revealed her plans in 2006, hoped for a "catalyst" project that would spur other development downtown.

Though not as messy as Block 35, redevelopment of the block did require businesses to close and/or move and led to hurt feelings. The city bought and tore down two movie theaters, including the second-run Starship 9 theater.

It all appeared worth it, though, when proposals for the block came in.

In 2007, Seng selected what at the time would have been one of the largest projects in the city's history.

Lincoln Synergy Group, the developer chosen, proposed 22- and 15-story buildings on the catalyst block, along with an 18-story building across the street to the north. The plan offered more than 1,400 parking stalls, hundreds of apartments and condos, a hotel, offices and nearly 150,000 square feet of retail space.

At an estimated cost of $180 million, it dwarfed anything that had ever been built downtown.