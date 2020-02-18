The Bay: Reclaiming the word "misfit" and making it something to take pride in

Program Manager Shayne Pearson describes The Bay as “the subculture YMCA.”
At its heart, The Bay gives Lincoln’s young people, especially those who feel at odds with the norm, an opportunity to build relationships, learn new skills to express themselves, and ultimately spend time in a place that is safe and positive.
It started in 2010 as a tiny skate park at Gateway Mall—a safe space for kids in Lincoln to do something they loved—skateboarding.
“We outgrew it right away,” said Pearson. “We realized we could do more than just offer a place to skate. We had the opportunity to provide tangible support and learning opportunities to young people.”
After some research, they determined that skateboarding, music and art needed both space and opportunity. In 2012, The Bay (thebay.org) moved to an old warehouse at 20th and Y streets and started renovations.
“Now we have 25,000 square feet of space,” Pearson said. “On one end is a skate park—the only public indoor skate park in Nebraska. We have a digital art studio where we teach graphic design, coding and photography; and the only strictly all-ages music venue in Lincoln.
“We also have the coffee bar that’s in process of transitioning from something we run to a second location for Goldenrod Pastries (opening March 1), so they’ll be subletting from us,” Pearson continued. “That coffee revenue stream has been massively important to us.”
Pearson said he’s a misfit, too. “I wasn’t the kid on the football team. I had a guitar and a dirt bike, and very much at odds with what was normal in my community.”
The Bay is on a mission to reclaim the word “misfit” because of the stigma attached to it, and make it positive and something to be proud of.
Success is hard to quantify. But at 10 years, a good measure is “the whole crew of young people now running The Bay’s programs, managing the skate park and booking events, all came here as kids. They’re taking ownership, and reinvesting in this community,” Pearson said. “Ultimately, they are going to do our jobs and run this space better than we ever could, because they grew up in it and it’s meaningful to them.”
The Bay is working with Lincoln Public Schools on the possibility of a focused high school that’s built around digital art and emerging technologies for kids that statistically may not be successful in a conventional high school. That’s taking a lot of staff capacity right now. They’re learning a lot, doing a lot, building a team and embracing the challenges.
The Bay has a tangible need now for donations of good, used camera equipment. In its digital arts lab, The Bay started doing community learning center programming more intentionally this year, partnering with Family Service Lincoln. Each week, a total of about 90 kids come from Goodrich and Dawes Middle Schools, and West Lincoln and Prescott Elementary Schools, for these CLC groups.
“If people have DSLR camera bodies and lenses and lights just sitting on a shelf not being used, we’d love to have those and put them into these kids’ hands,” Pearson said.
Pearson invites Lincoln community members to come to The Bay and get acquainted. “Make this your home for coffee, and for your business meetings, and your pastry needs as of March 1—that would be just huge for us!”