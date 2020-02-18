The Bay: Reclaiming the word "misfit" and making it something to take pride in

Pearson said he’s a misfit, too. “I wasn’t the kid on the football team. I had a guitar and a dirt bike, and very much at odds with what was normal in my community.”

The Bay is on a mission to reclaim the word “misfit” because of the stigma attached to it, and make it positive and something to be proud of.

Success is hard to quantify. But at 10 years, a good measure is “the whole crew of young people now running The Bay’s programs, managing the skate park and booking events, all came here as kids. They’re taking ownership, and reinvesting in this community,” Pearson said. “Ultimately, they are going to do our jobs and run this space better than we ever could, because they grew up in it and it’s meaningful to them.”

The Bay is working with Lincoln Public Schools on the possibility of a focused high school that’s built around digital art and emerging technologies for kids that statistically may not be successful in a conventional high school. That’s taking a lot of staff capacity right now. They’re learning a lot, doing a lot, building a team and embracing the challenges.