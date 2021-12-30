'That was the final straw' — Longtime Waverly restaurant closing doors because of lack of workers

Just this week, Brewsky's announced it was closing its South Street location because it couldn't reach a deal with the building's landlord.

"That's pretty normal in business," Olson said.

Rutabaga's Comfort Food, a vegan restaurant in downtown Lincoln, also said it was closing this week but hinted that it may return as a new concept.

It's a move that's indicative of a broader theme across the industry: The need to adapt, to try new things.

"The restaurant industry has gone through a lot of changes, will go through more, undoubtedly," Olson said.

You might have noticed a few: more carryout options, a new food truck offering, physical menus replaced by nifty QR codes. Olson said some restaurants are experimenting with apps or table kiosks where guests can request service, instead of having a server repeatedly check on a table.

Some restaurants have cut hours, closed on certain days of the week and taken off holidays they typically never did. And many have increased wages for workers while still operating on razor-thin profit margins, Olson added.