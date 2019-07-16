{{featured_button_text}}
Urban Air Adventure Park opened in June 2018 at The Meadows shopping center at 2840 S. 70th St. The center has a new owner.

A southeast Lincoln shopping center that has several new tenants has a new owner.

According to real estate documents filed earlier this month, The Meadows Shopping Center at 70th and Van Dorn streets was sold for $6.1 million.

The new owner is a company called Invest Enterprise LLC owned by Jeff and Amy Fredrick of Lincoln. The Fredricks also own the Indian Village shopping center at 13th and High streets as well as a building in The Haymarket.

The Meadows has undergone a bit of a transformation over the past couple of years, as Urban Air Adventure Park and Dollar Tree opened in a vacant former Russ's Market space last year.

Yia Yia's Pizza opened a second location in the shopping center in May, and Grey Whale Sushi also is planning an additional location there.

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

