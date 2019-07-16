A southeast Lincoln shopping center that has several new tenants has a new owner.
According to real estate documents filed earlier this month, The Meadows Shopping Center at 70th and Van Dorn streets was sold for $6.1 million.
The new owner is a company called Invest Enterprise LLC owned by Jeff and Amy Fredrick of Lincoln. The Fredricks also own the Indian Village shopping center at 13th and High streets as well as a building in The Haymarket.
The Meadows has undergone a bit of a transformation over the past couple of years, as Urban Air Adventure Park and Dollar Tree opened in a vacant former Russ's Market space last year.
Yia Yia's Pizza opened a second location in the shopping center in May, and Grey Whale Sushi also is planning an additional location there.