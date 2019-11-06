Another vacant Shopko location has apparently found a new tenant.
According to a $1.3 million building permit filed Monday, the former Shopko building at 66th and O streets is being remodeled for use as a Hobby Lobby.
Neither the building owner nor Hobby Lobby responded to emails seeking comment, so it's unclear whether the arts and crafts retailer is taking all or part of the building and when it will open.
Also unclear is whether this would be a new store or a relocation of the existing Hobby Lobby store at 48th and Van Dorn streets.
The 66th and O location is the third former Shopko to find a tenant since the chain closed all of its local stores in April before going out of business altogether.
An At Home store opened in September in the former Shopko at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, and the former Shopko at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway is being converted into a warehouse for Menards, along with self storage.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
That leaves the 27th Street and Nebraska 2 location as the only former Shopko without a new tenant or plans for redevelopment.
That location is owned by RED Development, the same company that owns SouthPointe Pavilions. Julie Lattimer, SouthPointe's marketing director, said the company does not yet have any plans to announce for the location.
The 27th and Nebraska 2 location has continued to host a Shopko Optical practice, but it will be closing at the end of the week.
Shopko Optical announced Tuesday that it will be opening a new standalone location at 5100 N. 27th St. on Monday. It will join the another standalone location at 2801 Pine Lake Road, which opened in June.
Lincoln stores that have closed or are slated to close
Toys 'R' Us
Younkers
Post and Nickel
Shopko
Sears
Gap
Yankee Candle
Beauty Brands
Family Thrift Center
Rogers Jewelers
Crafthouse
Save Best
Lincoln Lighting Center
Black Circle Records
Akin's Natural Foods
Chocolatier Blue
Gamers
Husker Headquarters
Mattress Firm
Charlotte Russe
Banana Republic
Dressbarn
Rush Market, 5.16
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!