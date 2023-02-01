 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas company buys Lincoln-based internet provider

A Texas-based internet provider has made another acquisition in Lancaster County.

NextLink Internet, which in 2021 bought internet providers based in Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman, announced Wednesday that it has purchased Bluestem Network. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bluestem Network, which used to be called Bluestem Fiber, provides high-speed fiber internet service to parts of Lancaster and Seward counties.

NextLink, which provides service to a number of communities in Lancaster and surrounding counties, said it will use the acquisition to continue expanding in Southeast Nebraska.

"We plan on using these assets as a base to continue growing our fiber internet presence across Southeast Nebraska," Claude Aiken, NextLink's chief strategy officer, said in a news release. "Our first order of business is to get the communities of Seward, Milford, Emerald and Pleasant Dale completely served with fiber internet.”

The company, which has five offices and more than 60 employees in Nebraska, said it is currently working on expanding fiber internet service in rural areas of Gage County.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

