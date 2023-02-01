Texas company buys Lincoln-based internet provider

A Texas-based internet provider has made another acquisition in Lancaster County.
NextLink Internet, which in 2021 bought internet providers based in Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman, announced Wednesday that it has purchased Bluestem Network. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bluestem Network, which used to be called Bluestem Fiber, provides high-speed fiber internet service to parts of Lancaster and Seward counties.
NextLink, which provides service to a number of communities in Lancaster and surrounding counties, said it will use the acquisition to continue expanding in Southeast Nebraska.
"We plan on using these assets as a base to continue growing our fiber internet presence across Southeast Nebraska," Claude Aiken, NextLink's chief strategy officer, said in a news release. "Our first order of business is to get the communities of Seward, Milford, Emerald and Pleasant Dale completely served with fiber internet.”
People are also reading…
The company, which has five offices and more than 60 employees in Nebraska, said it is currently working on expanding fiber internet service in rural areas of Gage County.
Matt Olberding's favorite stories from 2022
Matt Olberding covered a wide variety of subjects in 2022. Here are five stories about topics he thinks were most important: Casinos, the Lincoln Airport, housing in Lincoln, COVID-19 and drought.
The first state-licensed in Nebraska opened in Lincoln in September, and this story examined the potential tax money it could generate.
Business or leisure? Lincoln Airport will likely need to shift focus to attract airlines, passengers
After losing Delta Airlines, Lincoln Airport officials discussed how they would need to change their focus from business to leisure travel.
Housing boomed in Lincoln this year, especially downtown. Plans for a 22-story building would be one of the biggest projects in history.
Pandemic sent Nebraska patients, providers from exam room to computer platform. What's next for telehealth?
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in health care in Nebraska, one of which is the increased use of telehealth.
This story from April talked about how bad drought could get in Nebraska. News flash: It got pretty bad.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.