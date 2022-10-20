 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas company buys Lincoln assisted living-facility

A Texas-based senior housing company has announced the purchase of an assisted-living facility in Lincoln.

Sagora Senior Living announced Thursday that it has bought The Windcrest on Van Dorn, an assisted-living facility at 7208 Van Dorn St. and has rebranded it as Bailey Pointe at Van Dorn. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Sagora, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, also owns two assisted-living facilities in Omaha and one in Plattsmouth.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

