Tenneco on Tuesday announced plans to shut down its Lincoln operations and move most of the work done there to its nearby plant in Seward.
Tenneco has had an operation in leased space at Lincoln Industries since 2005 that's been solely devoted to making exhaust products for Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Steve Blow, a spokesman for the automotive parts maker, said most of the work will move to Tenneco's much larger plant in Seward that makes automobile exhaust systems, while some work will move to a plant in Puebla, Mexico.
"Due to the available capacity in Seward and the proximity of the facility to Lincoln, absorbing the production into Seward will help Tenneco remain competitive in the region" Blow said in an email.
He said about 100 people work at the Lincoln operation but the company does not anticipate a "significant drop in employment levels" because most employees in Lincoln will be offered positions at the Seward plant.
About 20 jobs are being eliminated as part of the move, but Blow said he expects "normal attrition" will mean few if any employees will lose jobs involuntarily.
The move is expected to take several months and be completed sometime in the middle of next year.
Officials from Lincoln Industries could not be reached for comment.