Temporary Lincoln casino will have more than 300 slot machines

The work to set up the temporary casino with slot machines will only take a few weeks, but it still could be several months before that work can start, McNally said.

Even though the Legislature last month approved LB561, which establishes the framework for Nebraska's first casinos at horse racetracks, there is still quite a bit of work to be done to come up with a process for potential operators to apply for gaming licenses and for the government to approve them.

Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Gaming and Racing Commission, said the commission Monday is scheduled to open and evaluate proposals it solicited from gaming consultants to review proposed rules and regulations for casino gaming in the state.

The commission wants to have a consultant in place and working by July 1, and that person would have four weeks to review the rules and provide a report, Sage said.

Once that process is complete, the commission must provide a 30-day public notice before holding a hearing on the proposed rules. They then would have to be reviewed by the Attorney General's office and approved by the governor, at which point they would go to the Secretary of State's office for official recognition.