Tech group names Nebraska an Innovation Champion

Nebraska has been recognized as one of the top states in which to start and build a technology business.

The Consumer Technology Association rated the state as one of 15 Innovation Champions as part of its 2020 U.S. Innovation Scorecard.

It was Nebraska's first time being named an Innovation Champion.

CTA said in a news release that its Innovation Champions have done the most to foster innovation, including educating their populations in critical scientific and engineering fields, maintaining friendly tax policies and giving innovators freedom from burdensome rules.

Nebraska, which ranked ninth overall among the states, received high marks for welcoming "new and disruptive technologies of all kinds," CTA said. That includes statewide laws allowing short-term rentals, ridesharing and the testing of self-driving vehicles without drivers present; and no laws restricting drone activity.

Its only low marks came in the categories of granting advanced degrees and attracting venture investments.

You can see Nebraska's full scorecard at: https://bit.ly/2FstotP.

