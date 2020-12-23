Tech company agrees to pay $2.4M to settle suit over data breach of hotel booking info

A hospitality industry tech company will pay $2.4 million as part of a 27-state lawsuit over an investigation into a data breach of hotel booking information that exposed 1.3 million cards.

Nebraska will get $43,000 of the settlement with Sabre Corp.

Attorney General Doug Peterson said the agreement resolves an investigation into the 2017 data breach of Sabre Hospitality Solutions’ hotel booking system.

It affected Four Seasons, Trump Hotels, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos and Loews Hotels, among others.

In June 2017, Sabre informed the hotels of a breach that had occurred between August 2016 and March 2017, which the business had disclosed in an SEC filing the month before.

But notice to consumers came from the hotels, resulting in some notices being issued as late as 2018, and some consumers receiving multiple notices.

The settlement requires Sabre to include language in future contracts that specifies the roles and responsibilities of both parties in the event of a breach, and requires the company to try to determine whether the hotels have provided notice to customers and provide a list of the customers who have been notified.

The settlement also requires that Sabre implement and maintain a comprehensive information security program, implement a written incident response and data breach notification plan, implement specific security requirements, and undergo a third-party security assessment.

