TC Energy reiterates plans to move forward with Keystone XL pipeline

TC Energy, the company formerly known as TransCanada, announced Tuesday morning that it plans to proceed with the Keystone XL pipeline.
The company said in a news release that pre-construction activities are underway and it expects the pipeline to be operational by 2023.
“We appreciate the ongoing backing of landowners, customers, Indigenous groups and numerous partners in the U.S. and Canada who helped us secure project support and key regulatory approvals as this important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent’s energy security,” Russ Girling, TC Energy’s president and CEO said in a news release. “In addition, we thank U.S. President Donald Trump and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as well as many government officials across North America for their advocacy without which, individually and collectively, this Project could not have advanced.”
The $8 billion pipeline will stretch more than 1,200 miles, from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City in southeastern Nebraska, where it will connect to an existing pump station.
TC Energy has overcome numerous legal and regulatory hurdles since the pipeline was first proposed in 2008.
Among those was having the route through Nebraska altered by a decision of the state's Public Service Commission. That decision was upheld by the Nebraska Supreme Court last August.
However, Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, said the company still faces many hurdles before it can start construction in Nebraska and other states.
"Legally, TC Energy is facing eminent domain lawsuits from landowners, and county boards have not granted permits in Nebraska, while nationally there are several lawsuits in federal court challenging the project’s permits and seeking a preliminary injunction on construction,"Kleeb said in a statement. "So while they may have a green light to build in Alberta, they do not have all the permits and regulatory approvals necessary to move forward in America.”
You have free articles remaining.
The pipeline is expected to create thousands of construction jobs in the U.S. and the company has estimated it will pay tens of millions of dollars in property and income taxes to state and local jurisdictions.
Girling said TC Energy will "continue to take guidance from all levels of government and health authorities to ensure the safety workers and community members during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Construction will advance only after every consideration for the health and safety of our people, their families and of those in the surrounding communities has been taken into account,” he said.
Kleeb said starting construction during the COVID-19 pandemic is a bad idea.
"Our rural and Tribal communities are strained as it is for medical supplies and hospital beds amid a global pandemic," she said in her statement. "TC energy must put an end to all activity on Keystone XL in our small towns as the pandemic grows across our country."
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
Photos: The Keystone XL pipeline saga
Danny Ruthenberg-Marshall, Lindsey Halvorson
Ranchers, farmers, Native Americans join environmentalists to protest the Keystone XL pipeline in Washington
Governor's papers
Anti Pipeline Concert
Keystone plaintiffs
Keystone XL arrest
Anti-pipline group challenges Keystone eminent domain
Keystone XL hearing
Keystone XL
Keystone Pipeline Opposition
Ponca corn
Willie Nelson, Neil Young
TransCanada Steele City pumping station
Keystone XL
Climate march
Keystone pipeline protest
Opponents carve anti-pipeline message into field
Keystone XL Pipeline Protest
Ed Schultz
Build Our Energy Barn
Keystone Obama
Keystone XL Pipeline Construction
Keystone XL pipeline protest
Keystone XL pipeline opponents
Stephen Harper
Oil Pipeline-Delay
Keystone XL old route
Keystone XL route security
State Department officials
Roma Amundson
Pipeline fight
Keystone 172
Nebraska protesters
Nebraska protesters
Julian Bond, Michael Brune
Darryl Hannah
Native, pipeline protest
Keystone XL Pipeline
Pipeline grinch
Pipeline walker
Albion hearing
Albion hearing
Pipeline special session
Pipeline protest Nov. 12
Washington Pipeline Protest
Keystone XL pipeline
Keystone XL meeting
Pipeline Meeting
Keystone XL pipeline public meeting
Keystone XL pipeline public meeting
Keystone XL pipeline
Keystone XL pipeline protest
Keystone XL pipeline protesters
Stand with Randy
Pipeline Protest Montana
Keystone XL pipeline
Pipeline
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.