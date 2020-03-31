TC Energy reiterates plans to move forward with Keystone XL pipeline

However, Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, said the company still faces many hurdles before it can start construction in Nebraska and other states.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Legally, TC Energy is facing eminent domain lawsuits from landowners, and county boards have not granted permits in Nebraska, while nationally there are several lawsuits in federal court challenging the project’s permits and seeking a preliminary injunction on construction," Kleeb said in a statement. "So while they may have a green light to build in Alberta, they do not have all the permits and regulatory approvals necessary to move forward in America.”

The pipeline is expected to create thousands of construction jobs in the U.S. and the company has estimated it will pay tens of millions of dollars in property and income taxes to state and local jurisdictions.

Girling said TC Energy will "continue to take guidance from all levels of government and health authorities to ensure the safety workers and community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Construction will advance only after every consideration for the health and safety of our people, their families and of those in the surrounding communities has been taken into account,” he said.

Kleeb said starting construction during the COVID-19 pandemic is a bad idea.