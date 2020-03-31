You are the owner of this article.
TC Energy reiterates plans to move forward with Keystone XL pipeline
Keystone Pipeline Lawsuit

The Keystone XL pipeline will connect with an existing pumping station in Steele City.

 Nati Harnik, AP file photo

TC Energy, the company formerly known as TransCanada, announced Tuesday that it plans to proceed with the Keystone XL pipeline.

The company said in a news release that pre-construction activities are underway and it expects the pipeline to be operational by 2023.

“We appreciate the ongoing backing of landowners, customers, indigenous groups and numerous partners in the U.S. and Canada who helped us secure project support and key regulatory approvals as this important energy infrastructure project is poised to put thousands of people to work, generate substantial economic benefits and strengthen the continent’s energy security,” Russ Girling, TC Energy’s president and CEO said in a news release.

“In addition, we thank U.S. President Donald Trump and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as well as many government officials across North America for their advocacy without which, individually and collectively, this project could not have advanced.”

The $8 billion pipeline will stretch more than 1,200 miles, from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City in southeastern Nebraska, where it will connect to an existing pump station.

TC Energy to begin felling trees along Keystone XL pipeline route

TC Energy has overcome numerous legal and regulatory hurdles since the pipeline was first proposed in 2008.

Among those was having the route through Nebraska altered by a decision of the state's Public Service Commission. That decision was upheld by the Nebraska Supreme Court last August.

However, Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, said the company still faces many hurdles before it can start construction in Nebraska and other states.

"Legally, TC Energy is facing eminent domain lawsuits from landowners, and county boards have not granted permits in Nebraska, while nationally there are several lawsuits in federal court challenging the project’s permits and seeking a preliminary injunction on construction," Kleeb said in a statement. "So while they may have a green light to build in Alberta, they do not have all the permits and regulatory approvals necessary to move forward in America.”

The pipeline is expected to create thousands of construction jobs in the U.S. and the company has estimated it will pay tens of millions of dollars in property and income taxes to state and local jurisdictions.

Girling said TC Energy will "continue to take guidance from all levels of government and health authorities to ensure the safety workers and community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Construction will advance only after every consideration for the health and safety of our people, their families and of those in the surrounding communities has been taken into account,” he said.

Kleeb said starting construction during the COVID-19 pandemic is a bad idea.

"Our rural and Tribal communities are strained as it is for medical supplies and hospital beds amid a global pandemic," she said in her statement. "TC energy must put an end to all activity on Keystone XL in our small towns as the pandemic grows across our country."

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Trump administration approves Keystone pipeline on US land
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds PSC decision on Keystone XL route

Photos: The Keystone XL pipeline saga

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

