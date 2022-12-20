Tax collections down in November at Lincoln casino

The newness of Nebraska casino gambling appears to have started wearing off.

According to the latest figures from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, Lincoln's WarHorse Casino generated nearly $810,000 in gaming tax revenue during November, a drop from $854,000 in October, which was its first full month in operation.

Nebraska's gaming tax is 20% of casino revenue, which indicates WarHorse had just short of $4.05 million in revenue in November, down from a little more than $4.27 million in October.

Pete Graziano, WarHorse's marketing director, declined to speculate on any possible reasons why revenue declined in November.

Overall, taxes generated since the casino has been open totaled $1.95 million at the end of November, with 70% of that, or about $1.37 million, going to a state property tax relief fund. The city of Lincoln and Lancaster County have each received nearly $244,000, while $48,760 each has gone to the state general fund and the compulsive gamblers assistance fund.

WarHorse, which opened in late September, has had the horse track casino market all to itself, but that advantage will be ending soon.

Fonner Park in Grand Island is expected to open a temporary casino with approximately 300 slot machines soon, possibly within the next week. It is expected to get the go-ahead to open from the Racing and Gaming Commission during its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak declined to give a projected opening date without the commission's approval in hand.

"We don’t want to be presumptuous, so we will respectfully wait for approval from the NRGC and then go from there," he said in an email.

Despite the drop in revenue at WarHorse Lincoln in November, the casino does seem to be continuing to pull slot machine revenue from the casinos in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Of the three Council Bluffs casinos, two of them -- Harrah's and Horseshoe -- had lower slot machine revenue in November compared with both October of this year and November 2021. Ameristar saw a slight increase compared with both October of this year and a year ago.

That follows an October in which all three of the Council Bluffs casinos had lower revenue than during both September of this year and October 2021.

Graziano said he's not surprised that the Lincoln casino may be having an effect on the Council Bluffs casinos.

"We've certainly heard from guests that they're excited to have a local offering," he said.

In November, simulcast wagering on out-of-state horse races at WarHorse Lincoln topped same-month figures from 2021 for the first time since the temporary casino opened in the former Lincoln Race Course simulcasting space. Over $808,000 was wagered on horse races in Lincoln in November, compared to $740,000 a year ago. In October, the first full month the temporary casino was open, wagering on horse races was down 16% from the previous year.

