Siting a large livestock operation in Lancaster County would get a lot more difficult if elected officials approve recommendations from a working group.
The Confined Animal Feeding Operation Working Group on Wednesday voted to recommend the county adopt several new regulations.
The recommendations would for the first time define operations by size and adopt specific setback distances from homes and other buildings.
The proposed regulations would allow feeding operations with less than 300 animal units in an agricultural district and regulate ones larger than that by special permit. One animal unit is equal to one cow or steer raised for meat.
After much compromise, the nine task force members Wednesday narrowly voted to settle on a setback from homes of a half-mile for enclosed operations, such as poultry barns, and one mile for open cattle or other animal feedlots.
Those same setback distances also would apply to any neighboring land designated in the city-county land use plan for future residential use, even if the land currently is used for agricultural.
The group, which has met 11 times since March, also recommended that medium-sized operations, those with more than 300 animal units but less than 1,000, be at least a mile from schools, churches, health care facilities and other similar properties whether they are open feedlots or enclosed barns. Operations with 1,000 animal units or more would have to be 1½ miles from such properties.
The proposed regulations also would require the operations to be surrounded by a "conservation buffer" consisting of trees or some other vegetation that would help mitigate dust and odor and also help block the view.
Other recommendations by the task force included that applicants provide a plan for the future decommissioning or reuse of their operation and that the Planning Department provide 30 days' notice to neighboring land owners when someone applies for an animal feeding operation special permit, triple the current 10-day notice period.
The task force was appointed at the behest of the County Board, after an application last year in the southwest part of the county for a Costco-related broiler chicken operation sparked widespread opposition and exposed the county's current zoning regulations for large livestock operations as woefully inadequate.
In reviewing Randy Essink's application for raising 190,000 chickens on a 75-acre farm at 13350 W. Wittstruck Road, the Planning Department wound up adopting several internal standards used by Lincoln Premium Poultry, the company coordinating the growing operations for Costco, because it didn't have any of its own.
That operation ultimately was approved, although the approval was appealed in Lancaster County District Court. A trial was held last week, and the judge in the case has yet to rule.
Another Costco-related operation is proposed for near Northwest 27th Street and West Ashland Road, on the Saunders County line.
It would be twice the size, with 380,000 chickens. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the Sept. 4 Planning Commission meeting.
Lori Heiss, who along with her husband lives next door to that proposed operation, said the rules proposed Wednesday "made me feel better," even though they would not apply retroactively to the application.
Jane Egan, who is one of the plaintiffs in the court case against the Essink operation, said she saw "a lot of good changes" come out of Wednesday's meeting.
It will likely be several months before any of those regulations go into effect, however.
Steve Henrichsen, the Planning Department's development review manager, said his department will study the task force's recommendations, make any necessary tweaks and then prepare a report.
He said the report likely would be presented for public comment before being scheduled for a Planning Commission hearing, a process that would likely take at least two months.
After the Planning Commission hearing, the proposal would then go to the County Board for final consideration.