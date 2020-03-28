You are the owner of this article.
Talent Plus reduces workforce amid global economic downturn
Talent Plus reduces workforce amid global economic downturn

Talent Plus building

Talent Plus has been headquartered in Lincoln since its founding in 1989.

 Journal Star file photo

The sharp economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit several industries served by Talent Plus, which has also affected the human resources consulting firm.

As a result, Talent Plus, which has been headquartered in Lincoln since its founding in 1989, as well as in Houston, Texas, and Singapore, issued a reduction in force to more than 40 employees this week.

That accounts for roughly one-third of its workforce.

Kawasaki shuts down production at Lincoln plant for 2 weeks; other manufacturing slowed

"Talent Plus has offices in both the United States and Singapore and both have had a significant part of our client portfolios impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic downturn," Cydney Koukol, the company's chief of communities, wrote in an email.

"These client partners include airlines, cruise lines, retail and prestige beauty brands, as well as luxury hospitality organizations," she added, with travel and tourism being among the industries hit hardest by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nebraska sees a 'tidal wave' of unemployment claims

Other businesses in Lincoln from food service to manufacturers have also scaled back operations recently, leading to a record 15,668 initial unemployment claims to be filed in Nebraska for the week ending March 21 — part of more than 3 million unemployment claims filed nationally.

Labor Commissioner John Albin said 40% of the claims filed in Nebraska last week were the result of hotels and food service industry downsizing.

Koukol said Talent Plus' reduction in force is not unique and that the business is not alone in making "changes to address the current health and economic crisis."

"Despite the fact we have taken these steps, we believe this will help us continue our service to our client partners and move toward the future of Talent Plus," she said.

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

