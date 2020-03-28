Talent Plus reduces workforce amid global economic downturn

The sharp economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit several industries served by Talent Plus, which has also affected the human resources consulting firm.

As a result, Talent Plus, which has been headquartered in Lincoln since its founding in 1989, as well as in Houston, Texas, and Singapore, issued a reduction in force to more than 40 employees this week.

That accounts for roughly one-third of its workforce.

"Talent Plus has offices in both the United States and Singapore and both have had a significant part of our client portfolios impacted by the recent COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic downturn," Cydney Koukol, the company's chief of communities, wrote in an email.

"These client partners include airlines, cruise lines, retail and prestige beauty brands, as well as luxury hospitality organizations," she added, with travel and tourism being among the industries hit hardest by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Other businesses in Lincoln from food service to manufacturers have also scaled back operations recently, leading to a record 15,668 initial unemployment claims to be filed in Nebraska for the week ending March 21 — part of more than 3 million unemployment claims filed nationally.