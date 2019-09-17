Tabitha on Tuesday announced the sale of its Village Independent Living Community.
The nonprofit senior care company said a Kansas City-based nonprofit, House of David Preservation, has purchased the living community and will operate it under the new name Lincoln Square Senior Apartments. No residents will be displaced and all current employees will be retained, Tabitha said in a news release.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The assessed value of the property is just over $3.75 million.
Tabitha Village, which was built in 1972, consists of 112 traditional one-bedroom apartments and 16 duplex-style two-bedroom apartments on land bordered by 46th, 47th, Randolph and F streets. It offers affordable housing, with rents subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs said that the organization "continuously evaluates" its services and resources, and "must make smart and courageous choices to be responsive to the huge and unpredictable shifts in senior health care.
"This sale fits Tabitha’s commitment, ensuring we are prepared to serve seniors and their families for years to come.”
House of David owns four other senior living communities in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Jersey.