Tabitha moves up plans for intergenerational apartment complex in Lincoln

Tabitha announced Friday that thanks to a successful early fundraising campaign, it is moving up its plans for construction of an intergenerational living community by a full year.
The senior care organization is planning a 128-unit, four-story apartment complex on land it owns on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The $25 million complex is intended to be a home for both seniors 65 and older and students at the Bryan College of Health Sciences.
Tabitha publicly announced a $12.5 million capital campaign Friday and said it already has raised $7.5 million through a silent campaign.
The large amount of early money raised, much of it through donations from organizations that include the Abel Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Brester Construction, the DF Dillon Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, and Union Bank and Trust, will allow construction to begin this spring, with an expected completion date of late summer or early fall 2023.
Tabitha said it intends to raise the rest of the money needed for the project while construction is ongoing.
The intergenerational living project, "is one of the most innovative strategies nonprofit Tabitha has taken on in its 135-plus-year history,” Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO, said in a news release.
Hinrichs said the hope is that the model will be successful enough that it can be replicated.
Plans call for a mix of micro, studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, along with amenities including underground parking, a rooftop terrace, fire pit and dog run.
The apartment complex will be designed to encourage interaction between residents and will be designed for people with moderate incomes.
The City Council last month approved zoning changes for the project despite some concerns from residents of the surrounding Witherbee neighborhood that it dramatically increases the population density in the area.
Check out new construction in Lincoln
Lincoln Airport
Bryan East renovation
Scarlet Hotel
Tabitha's intergenerational housing community
Stand Bear High School
Sower
Car wash construction
Car Wash
48th and Leighton
South Canopy
Mabel Lee Hall
Walmart garden center
Holiday Inn Express
Mourning Hope Grief Center
Kiewit Hall
Lincoln Northwest construction
South Beltway
Cooper Park and Park Middle School
Lied Place Residences
VA Clinic
Pershing proposals/White Lotus Group/HDR
State office building
Daq Shaq
Child Advocacy Center
Unity Commons
NE Realty building
Scheels Center
Tabitha
Union College AdventHealth Complex
WarHorse casino
NU training facility
NorthStar Crossing
CEDARS expansion
North Concourse
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.