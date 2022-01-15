Tabitha moves up plans for intergenerational apartment complex in Lincoln

Tabitha announced Friday that thanks to a successful early fundraising campaign, it is moving up its plans for construction of an intergenerational living community by a full year.

The senior care organization is planning a 128-unit, four-story apartment complex on land it owns on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The $25 million complex is intended to be a home for both seniors 65 and older and students at the Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Tabitha publicly announced a $12.5 million capital campaign Friday and said it already has raised $7.5 million through a silent campaign.

The large amount of early money raised, much of it through donations from organizations that include the Abel Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Brester Construction, the DF Dillon Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, and Union Bank and Trust, will allow construction to begin this spring, with an expected completion date of late summer or early fall 2023.

Tabitha said it intends to raise the rest of the money needed for the project while construction is ongoing.