Tabitha moves up plans for intergenerational apartment complex in Lincoln
Tabitha's intergenerational housing community

Tabitha is planning an intergenerational housing community on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The 128-unit apartment complex would be home to 100-plus independent older adults and about 20 students enrolled at the nearby Bryan College of Health Sciences.

 DAVIS DESIGN, COURTESY IMAGE

Tabitha announced Friday that thanks to a successful early fundraising campaign, it is moving up its plans for construction of an intergenerational living community by a full year.

The senior care organization is planning a 128-unit, four-story apartment complex on land it owns on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The $25 million complex is intended to be a home for both seniors 65 and older and students at the Bryan College of Health Sciences.

Tabitha publicly announced a $12.5 million capital campaign Friday and said it already has raised $7.5 million through a silent campaign.

The large amount of early money raised, much of it through donations from organizations that include the Abel Foundation, the Acklie Charitable Foundation, Brester Construction, the DF Dillon Foundation, Pinnacle Bank, and Union Bank and Trust, will allow construction to begin this spring, with an expected completion date of late summer or early fall 2023.

Tabitha said it intends to raise the rest of the money needed for the project while construction is ongoing.

Tabitha

The intergenerational living project, "is one of the most innovative strategies nonprofit Tabitha has taken on in its 135-plus-year history,” Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO, said in a news release.

Hinrichs said the hope is that the model will be successful enough that it can be replicated.

Plans call for a mix of micro, studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, along with amenities including underground parking, a rooftop terrace, fire pit and dog run.

The apartment complex will be designed to encourage interaction between residents and will be designed for people with moderate incomes.

The City Council last month approved zoning changes for the project despite some concerns from residents of the surrounding Witherbee neighborhood that it dramatically increases the population density in the area. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

