Tabitha, Immanuel announce new senior care collaboration

Two long-term Nebraska health providers are collaborating on another senior care venture.

Lincoln-based Tabitha and Omaha's Immanuel announced Wednesday they have entered into a joint venture to serve the area's aging population by expanding Tabitha's Medicare Certified Home Health Care and Hospice services into Omaha.

In 1966, Tabitha became the first provider in the state to offer home health care. In 1979, it became the first in Nebraska to provide hospice care.

Partnering with Immanuel is nothing new. The two nonprofits have had a long-standing relationship and currently join forces to provide innovative senior resources in the Lincoln market, according to a news release.

Currently, Tabitha provides long-term care and skilled nursing through residential-style homes at Immanuel’s The Landing, in south Lincoln’s Williamsburg neighborhood.

In addition, Tabitha Home Health Care and Hospice services are provided on the Landing campus and Immanuel’s recently acquired Grand Lodge, 4400 S. 80th St.