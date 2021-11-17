Tabitha, Immanuel announce new senior care collaboration

Two long-term Nebraska health providers are collaborating on another senior care venture.
Lincoln-based Tabitha and Omaha's Immanuel announced Wednesday they have entered into a joint venture to serve the area's aging population by expanding Tabitha's Medicare Certified Home Health Care and Hospice services into Omaha.
In 1966, Tabitha became the first provider in the state to offer home health care. In 1979, it became the first in Nebraska to provide hospice care.
Partnering with Immanuel is nothing new. The two nonprofits have had a long-standing relationship and currently join forces to provide innovative senior resources in the Lincoln market, according to a news release.
Currently, Tabitha provides long-term care and skilled nursing through residential-style homes at Immanuel’s The Landing, in south Lincoln’s Williamsburg neighborhood.
In addition, Tabitha Home Health Care and Hospice services are provided on the Landing campus and Immanuel’s recently acquired Grand Lodge, 4400 S. 80th St.
“As Immanuel continues to strengthen our vision of integrating medical services into our senior living communities, this is a strategic move to collaborate with Tabitha and provide those we serve access to high quality home health and hospice services," said Immanuel President and CEO Eric Gurley, in a written statement.
The program is expected to start providing hospice services to eligible clients in early 2022, followed by skilled home health care services in mid-2022.
“This venture plays upon the strengths of Tabitha and Immanuel," said Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs, in a written statement. "We deliver exceptional quality senior care and combined, have over 269 years of history serving the needs of Nebraskans."