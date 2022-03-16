 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tabitha breaks ground on intergenerational living project

Tabitha's intergenerational housing community

Tabitha broke ground Wednesday on its intergenerational livingcomplex on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets. The 128-unit apartment complex is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.

 DAVIS DESIGN, COURTESY IMAGE

Tabitha officially broke ground Wednesday on its new intergenerational living project.

The 155,000-square-foot, four-story building will have 128 apartment units that are intended to house both seniors 65 and older and students at the Bryan College of Health Sciences. It is being built on the southwest corner of 48th and L streets.

Tabitha has said the aim of the project is to combat loneliness among older people while also providing moderately priced housing for students seeking training in needed health care jobs.

Amenities in the development will include underground parking; a rooftop retreat complete with fire pit and garden area; indoor and outdoor gathering spots and green spaces as well as a dog run.

Tabitha moved up the construction timeline on the $26 million project after a successful early fundraising campaign, and it is scheduled to open in late summer 2023.

Tabitha pledges to use $3.3 million in TIF for intergenerational project
Tabitha moves up plans for intergenerational apartment complex in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

