A Syracuse company has announced plans to expand after the acquisition of a Michigan company.
Headwind Consumer Products said Monday it has acquired Robert Allen Home and Garden of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and will be relocating the company to Syracuse, where Headwind is based.
Robert Allen Home and Garden manufactures designed pottery planters and is known for its unique designs, including its exclusive “Glazed Ironstone” pottery that is made from recycled/repurposed automobile car doors.
Headwind is a leading U.S. manufacturer of rain gauges, decorative solar products, outdoor thermometers and clocks.
Matt Glenn, Headwind's chief commercial officer, said in a news release that combining the companies will add customers and, “will allow us to double the size of our company and expand our sales and customer service teams.”