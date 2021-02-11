 Skip to main content
'Surge of appointments' takes down Walmart's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system
Walmart

So many people tried to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Walmart's online scheduling system that it crashed.

So many people tried to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Walmart that the online scheduling site malfunctioned.

People using the www.corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine link on the company's website got a "Page Not Found" error Thursday morning.

Walmart said in a statement that a "surge of appointments" led to technical difficulties with its scheduling system.

"Our team is currently working to resolve the matter and is beginning to bring it back online," the statement said.

Walmart said it did not expect the problem with the scheduling system to delay vaccinations, which are scheduled to start Friday at 17 locations, including ones in Crete, Fairbury, Nebraska City and York.

Walmart is providing vaccinations in Nebraska and 21 other states as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. A number of independent pharmacies, mostly in smaller towns, also are participating in the program in Nebraska.

The state was scheduled to receive about 5,700 doses this week as part of the program, and vaccines are available to people 65 and older.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC IN LINCOLN

