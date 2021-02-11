'Surge of appointments' takes down Walmart's COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system

"Our team is currently working to resolve the matter and is beginning to bring it back online," the statement said.
Walmart said it did not expect the problem with the scheduling system to delay vaccinations, which are scheduled to start Friday at 17 locations, including ones in Crete, Fairbury, Nebraska City and York.
Walmart is providing vaccinations in Nebraska and 21 other states as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. A number of independent pharmacies, mostly in smaller towns, also are participating in the program in Nebraska.
The state was scheduled to receive about 5,700 doses this week as part of the program, and vaccines are available to people 65 and older.
Local shops say they are limiting sales but are still having trouble keeping common types in stock. One manager speculated the pandemic, the protests and the election were a "three-fold effect" that led to the increase in purchases.
Major companies such as Tyson Foods and JBS are encouraging workers to get the vaccine with campaigns to educate them about the benefits and safety of the shots. Also, some are offering $100 bonuses to workers who get the vaccine.