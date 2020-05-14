Surge in testing is leading to delays in getting results at Bryan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Thanks to a surge in people getting tests for COVID-19, Bryan Health is once again experiencing testing delays.

As of Thursday morning, Bryan had 916 test results pending, after testing nearly 1,000 people, most of those through its drive-thru location, over the past three days.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said it's now taking three days or more to get results back from the commercial lab that Bryan uses.

That's higher than the two-day maximum it had been seeing over the past few weeks, but nowhere near the five to seven days it had been seeing when it first opened its drive-thru in March.

Woodrich said the delay is likely being caused by "just more volume in testing," not just locally, but across the country.

Bryan does have its own in-house lab to process test results, but it has been reserving that lab for tests from hospital inpatients, seriously ill people who visit one of its emergency rooms, and health professionals and first responders.

Woodrich said the reason it has not used the lab to process tests from its drive-thru, walk-in clinic or mobile testing unit is because of a dearth of supplies.