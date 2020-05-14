You are the owner of this article.
Surge in testing is leading to delays in getting results at Bryan
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Bryan Health said Thursday that a surge in COVID-19 testing, mostly through its drive-thru site, is leading to delays in getting results.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Thanks to a surge in people getting tests for COVID-19, Bryan Health is once again experiencing testing delays.

As of Thursday morning, Bryan had 916 test results pending, after testing nearly 1,000 people, most of those through its drive-thru location, over the past three days.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said it's now taking three days or more to get results back from the commercial lab that Bryan uses.

That's higher than the two-day maximum it had been seeing over the past few weeks, but nowhere near the five to seven days it had been seeing when it first opened its drive-thru in March.

Majority of COVID-19 cases found disproportionately in Lancaster County's Asian, Hispanic communities

Woodrich said the delay is likely being caused by "just more volume in testing," not just locally, but across the country.

Bryan does have its own in-house lab to process test results, but it has been reserving that lab for tests from hospital inpatients, seriously ill people who visit one of its emergency rooms, and health professionals and first responders.

Woodrich said the reason it has not used the lab to process tests from its drive-thru, walk-in clinic or mobile testing unit is because of a dearth of supplies.

He said that at one point earlier this week the lab was down to about one day's worth of the supplies needed to process test results before getting another shipment in.

"We just don't want to deplete that inventory for the critically ill patients," he said.

Bryan says survey shows morale is high among health care workers

Bryan does the bulk of coronavirus testing in Lincoln, and its backlog of results could be why positive cases in Lincoln have dropped off this week. As of Thursday morning, the city and county have recorded 82 cases this week, which ends Saturday for reporting purposes, down considerably from 307 last week.

Bryan officials said they have been averaging around a 14% positive rate overall, although that is skewed by a 30% rate on tests done at its mobile unit. The health system has seen a 12% positive rate for tests done in house and through its drive-thru site and a 10% rate for tests done at its urgent care center.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

