Surge in flu cases leads to shortage of flu meds in Lincoln, elsewhere

Flu cases have surged this year in Nebraska, and so has demand for antiviral medications.
For the week ending Nov. 26, Nebraska recorded 1,875 flu cases, bringing the total so far this year to more than 4,200. The statewide positivity rate for influenza tests was 26.8% the week ending Nov. 26, up from 9.1% the previous week.
Nebraska is one of about a dozen states listed as having "very high" flu activity by the Centers for Disease Control Prevention.
We could face a ‘tripledemic’ in the coming months as COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are currently circulating. Wearing a high-quality mask when you’re in public spaces is a great way to reduce your risk of catching these viruses. However, how you wear your mask also plays a significant role in determining how protected you will be from them. You should avoid having open areas around the top, bottom or sides of your mask. Always ensure your hands are clean before touching your face mask. Only touch the outside of your mask, never the inside. If your mask has a metal nose piece you should ensure that this is pushed down so the mask fits properly. N95 masks offer the highest level of protection against viruses followed by KN95 masks and well-fitting disposable surgical masks. You should never use the same mask for 2 days in a row and it’s best to dispose of a mask worn in a densely populated area after 1 use.
That number of cases is much higher this early in the season than at any time in at least the past three years, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Monday reported a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Most cases have been in children ages 6 to 19, but the department said cases in adults age 20 to 64 are also starting to trend higher.
Lancaster County had recorded 296 lab-confirmed flu cases by Nov. 19, more than double the number it had on Nov. 12.
The positivity rate for flu tests in the county was 27.2% the week ending Nov. 19. Three weeks prior, it was 2.9%.
“Flu is happening in a big way, which underscores the importance of vaccination and other actions that help provide protection against the flu,” said Tim Timmons, the Health Department's communicable disease program supervisor. “If you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet, don’t wait any longer.”
The local and state numbers mirror what's happening nationally, with the CDC estimating that, so far this season, there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations, and 4,500 deaths from flu.
All of those flu cases are leading to increased demand for the antiviral medicine Tamiflu or its generic equivalent.
GoodRx, a website that helps people find discounts on prescription medication, reports that prescriptions for the drug are at their highest level for this time of year in at least a decade.
The demand has led to some shortages, with the
American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reporting shortages of the generic version of the drug last month.
Pharmacies of all sizes say they are having difficulty keeping the drug in stock and are experiencing periodic outages.
Andrew Schleisman, the pharmacy coordinator for Omaha-based Kohlls Pharmacy, which has a location in Lincoln, said its primary wholesaler has not been able to get Tamiflu, so the company has had to turn to other wholesalers.
"One of those wholesalers currently has some available that we are purchasing, Schleisman said, noting that demand for the drug ebbs and flows, "so we try to predict the demand and order enough to get us through."
Tina Pothoff, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, said there are supply challenges making it difficult to get the drug, but she said "more than half" of the grocery chain's Lincoln locations currently have it in stock.
Even the larger chain pharmacies are having difficulty keeping the drug in stock.
"We are experiencing isolated and temporary shortages of Tamiflu, and we advise our patients and customers to call their local Walgreens pharmacy to inquire about availability, said Fraser Engerman, senior director of external relations.
A CVS spokesman said the chain is not encountering widespread shortages of the drug but is seeing increased demand and sporadic shipping from some manufacturers, which is leading to occasional outages at individual pharmacies.
"We're continuing to supply stores with Tamiflu and other flu-related medications using our existing inventory network, but there will be increased instances when individual pharmacies could be temporarily out-of-stock," said Matt Blanchette, the chain's senior manager of retail communications.
"We’re closely monitoring the situation and are working with suppliers to ensure our patients have access to flu-related medications."
How the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic hit states across America
National: How the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic hit states across America
On March 11, 1918, nearly one year into America’s involvement in World War I, the country reported its first case of a new illness at Camp Funston in Fort Riley, Kansas. This disease, an H1N1 strain of the flu virus, came to be known as the 1918 Spanish flu—a
misleading moniker for an illness that neither emerged nor is believed to have originated in Spain.
The movement of war, with thousands of troops crossing oceans and borders, played a primary role in the global spread of the virus. It is estimated that one-third of the world’s population was infected with the 1918 flu, with a global death rate of at least 50 million—
more than the military and civilian casualties of the war itself.
And while the war itself was not fought on American soil, it contributed to the spread of the virus from state to state. Including Camp Funston,
24 out of 36 large army training camps across the U.S., housing between 25,000 and 55,000 soldiers, experienced influenza outbreaks, sickening troops and spilling over into the communities where these camps resided.
It is estimated that 675,000 Americans died during the 1918 influenza pandemic, and until September 2021, when COVID-19 deaths surpassed that number, it was the deadliest pandemic in American history in terms of mortality sums. While it is natural to want to compare the severity of these two diseases, particularly within the context of total deaths, it is important to
do so with caution. The 1918 flu killed roughly 1 in 150 Americans; COVID-19 kills 1 in 500 Americans, according to the most recent total death data from Johns Hopkins University.
There are, however, undeniable
parallels between COVID-19 and the 1918 flu, in both their trajectories and America’s response. Waves of illness, health care staffing shortages, prohibitions of public gatherings, shutdowns of commerce, and mask mandates ( and resistance), are all echoes of the 1918 pandemic that we have heard and experienced a century later.
To understand the impact of the 1918 flu in America,
Stacker cited National Vital Statistics System mortality data between 1910-1925, digitized by the National Bureau of Economic Research, to look at how states were affected by the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.
Our chart shows how flu mortality surged due to the prominence of the Spanish flu. Because mortality data does not differentiate between influenza and Spanish flu deaths, average flu deaths before 1918 provide a baseline comparison for how the Spanish flu hit each state.
Where available, 1910-17 averages are used, but due to inconsistencies in annual data across states, flu deaths in 1918-20 are compared to a shorter time frame in certain states and are noted as such. Historic flu mortality data was available for 30 states.
California
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 17.1% (9,675 deaths)
--- 40.4 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 8.5% (3,938 deaths)
--- 16.4 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 4.6% (2,185 deaths)
--- 9.1 times the 1910-1917 average
Colorado
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 23.5% (4,126 deaths)
--- 45.0 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 10.0% (1,205 deaths)
--- 13.1 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 7.6% (1,049 deaths)
--- 11.4 times the 1910-1917 average
Connecticut
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 20.6% (5,604 deaths)
--- 21.6 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 6.8% (1,234 deaths)
--- 4.8 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 4.9% (918 deaths)
--- 3.5 times the 1910-1917 average
Illinois
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 15.1% (15,169 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 6.7% (5,195 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 6.3% (5,192 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
Indiana
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 12.1% (5,553 deaths)
--- 10.7 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 8.2% (3,025 deaths)
--- 5.8 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.8% (2,295 deaths)
--- 4.4 times the 1910-1917 average
Kansas
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 16.3% (4,073 deaths)
--- 8.6 times the 1914-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 9.3% (1,784 deaths)
--- 3.8 times the 1914-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 7.3% (1,473 deaths)
--- 3.1 times the 1914-1917 average
Kentucky
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 18.1% (7,149 deaths)
--- 14.0 times the 1911-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 12.6% (3,862 deaths)
--- 7.6 times the 1911-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 6.4% (1,838 deaths)
--- 3.6 times the 1911-1917 average
Louisiana
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 16.5% (5,312 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 9.3% (2,141 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 4.2% (916 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
Maine
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 17.3% (2,513 deaths)
--- 13.7 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 7.2% (807 deaths)
--- 4.4 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.0% (591 deaths)
--- 3.2 times the 1910-1917 average
Maryland
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 13.8% (4,437 deaths)
--- 20.7 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 5.6% (1,232 deaths)
--- 5.8 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 3.2% (691 deaths)
--- 3.2 times the 1910-1917 average
Massachusetts
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 16.2% (12,494 deaths)
--- 32.9 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 5.4% (2,830 deaths)
--- 7.5 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 3.0% (1,584 deaths)
--- 4.2 times the 1910-1917 average
Michigan
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 12.0% (6,382 deaths)
--- 13.1 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 6.6% (3,024 deaths)
--- 6.2 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.9% (3,018 deaths)
--- 6.2 times the 1910-1917 average
Minnesota
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 18.4% (5,720 deaths)
--- 30.2 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 8.5% (2,106 deaths)
--- 11.1 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 6.5% (1,677 deaths)
--- 8.9 times the 1910-1917 average
Missouri
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 13.2% (7,025 deaths)
--- 9.8 times the 1911-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 6.6% (2,633 deaths)
--- 3.7 times the 1911-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 7.8% (3,310 deaths)
--- 4.6 times the 1911-1917 average
Montana
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 29.5% (2,654 deaths)
--- 84.9 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 11.9% (687 deaths)
--- 22.0 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.7% (304 deaths)
--- 9.7 times the 1910-1917 average
New Hampshire
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 20.9% (1,999 deaths)
--- 19.0 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 7.6% (493 deaths)
--- 4.7 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 4.5% (303 deaths)
--- 2.9 times the 1910-1917 average
New Jersey
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 13.7% (8,377 deaths)
--- 25.1 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 5.2% (2,117 deaths)
--- 6.3 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 2.9% (1,202 deaths)
--- 3.6 times the 1910-1917 average
New York
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 11.5% (21,903 deaths)
--- 17.6 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 4.9% (6,944 deaths)
--- 5.6 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 3.3% (4,719 deaths)
--- 3.8 times the 1910-1917 average
North Carolina
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 18.8% (7,948 deaths)
--- 40.7 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 12.3% (3,802 deaths)
--- 19.4 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 9.2% (2,995 deaths)
--- 15.3 times the 1910-1917 average
Ohio
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 14.7% (13,542 deaths)
--- 14.8 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 7.8% (5,668 deaths)
--- 6.2 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.1% (3,808 deaths)
--- 4.2 times the 1910-1917 average
Oregon
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 16.2% (1,564 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 9.5% (849 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.2% (481 deaths)
--- Mortality data before 1918 not available
Pennsylvania
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 20.9% (39,301 deaths)
--- 30.1 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 5.9% (6,878 deaths)
--- 5.3 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.1% (6,114 deaths)
--- 4.7 times the 1910-1917 average
Rhode Island
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 17.7% (2,190 deaths)
--- 25.6 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 6.7% (568 deaths)
--- 6.6 times the 1910-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 4.2% (364 deaths)
--- 4.3 times the 1910-1917 average
South Carolina
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 19.4% (5,964 deaths)
--- 16.2 times the 1916-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 13.8% (3,171 deaths)
--- 8.6 times the 1916-1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 9.8% (2,322 deaths)
--- 6.3 times the 1916-1917 average
Tennessee
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 16.9% (6,281 deaths)
--- 11.1 times 1917 mortality
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 10.8% (3,093 deaths)
--- 5.5 times 1917 mortality
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 8.5% (2,412 deaths)
--- 4.3 times 1917 mortality
Utah
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 22.7% (1,402 deaths)
--- 35.1 times the 1910-1915 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 16.4% (803 deaths)
--- 20.1 times the 1910-1915 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 11.0% (573 deaths)
--- 14.3 times the 1910-1915 average
Vermont
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 19.9% (1,352 deaths)
--- 9.5 times the 1910-1913 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 7.2% (366 deaths)
--- 2.6 times the 1910-1913 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.4% (297 deaths)
--- 2.1 times the 1910-1913 average
Virginia
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 19.0% (7,839 deaths)
--- 18.2 times 1917 flu mortality
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 12.3% (3,858 deaths)
--- 9.0 times 1917 flu mortality
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 7.6% (2,311 deaths)
--- 5.4 times 1917 flu mortality
Washington
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 17.4% (2,926 deaths)
--- 27.6 times the 1910 and 1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 9.5% (1,365 deaths)
--- 12.9 times the 1910 and 1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 7.4% (1,121 deaths)
--- 10.6 times the 1910 and 1917 average
Wisconsin
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1918: 17.9% (6,250 deaths)
--- 18.3 times the 1910 and 1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1919: 7.9% (2,206 deaths)
--- 6.5 times the 1910 and 1917 average
- Flu mortality as percent of all deaths, 1920: 5.8% (1,726 deaths)
--- 5.1 times the 1910 and 1917 average
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
