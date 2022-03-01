Supporters build momentum for planned Friday 'Freedom Convoy' across Nebraska

With hopes of building momentum and support for a "Freedom Convoy" down Interstate 80 later this week, a crowd of people gathered outside the state Capital on Tuesday afternoon, dropping off donations and collectively voicing their opposition to pandemic-related restrictions.

Although Tuesday's rally didn't produce any bottleneck of trucks in downtown Lincoln, an estimated crowd of 160 waved flags and held signs, many saying it's time to "put the brakes on the mandates."

A convoy is scheduled to leave western Nebraska on Friday, following a rally in Big Springs on Thursday. Rallies are planned along I-80 at North Platte and Grand Island, at Madsen's Bowling and Billiards in Lincoln and at several spots in Omaha.

“We gathered today to get all of the supplies together that had been donated for the truckers that are joining the Freedom Convoy and the People’s Convoy to fight mandates that show an overreach of government," said Crystal Patzel, 35, who lives near Lincoln.

“We’re America, we’re supposed to be the land of the free. I, along with many people, spent years being quiet and we’re done being quiet because they can’t hear us if we’re quiet.”

Similar convoys have been organized across the country to oppose vaccine mandates supported by the Biden administration, as well as local and school mandates on mask use.

