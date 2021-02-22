Supermarket workers in Lincoln, across U.S. get special day

Among the frontline workers who have been most celebrated throughout the coronavirus pandemic are the supermarket employees who have helped keep people's pantries stocked.

Now those workers are getting an official celebration to recognize the important work they do.

Workers in Lincoln and across the country were honored Monday as part of the first-ever Supermarket Employee Day.

The idea is the brainchild of FMI — the Food Industry Association.

“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of the food industry trade group.

In Lincoln, B&R Stores gave employees a $100 bonus, as well as entries into drawings for gift cards and a 50-inch television.

“Our employees have been helping the whole community to stay strong during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pat Raybould, B&R Stores CEO, noting that grocery stores were among the few businesses that have remained open throughout the pandemic.

"There is no question that supermarket employees are heroes," Raybould said. "We are thrilled to honor and celebrate them."