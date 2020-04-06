You are the owner of this article.
Super Saver, Russ's to close on Easter
Super Saver, Russ's to close on Easter

Progress Russ's, 2.1

B&R Stores is closing its locations on Easter.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Lincoln's B&R Stores has decided to close all of its stores on Easter.

Marty Jarvis, B&R's marketing director, said the closure will give the company's employees a chance to "enjoy a day off, rest, relax and spend time with their families."

B&R Stores operates Super Saver and Russ's Market stores in Lincoln and a few other cities in Nebraska and Iowa.

The stores will reopen Monday at their regular times.

 

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

