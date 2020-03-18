Super Saver, Russ's Markets cut hours at most stores

Lincoln's B&R Stores is the latest grocer to announce reduced hours due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced Wednesday that all but two of its Super Saver stores will now be open 6 a.m.-midnight. The Lincoln store at 48th and O streets and the Columbus store will remain open 24 hours.

The company also said it would reduce hours at its Russ's Market stores in Lincoln and Hastings by closing two hours earlier. Smaller Russ's Markets stores in Waverly, Beatrice and Glenwood, Iowa, will keep their same schedules, which have shorter hours.

B&R Stores Marketing Director Marty Jarvis said the hour reductions are temporary and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

The move by B&R Stores follows those by several other retailers that sell groceries.

Target and Hy-Vee both announced reductions in hours on Tuesday. Target will now close at 9 p.m., and Hy-Vee will close at 8 p.m. Target also said it will dedicated its first hour of operation daily for shopping for seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

Walmart, which like Super Saver is open 24 hours in most locations, announced Sunday that its stores will now be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. for the foreseeable future.