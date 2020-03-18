You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Super Saver, Russ's Markets cut hours at most stores
View Comments
editor's pick

Super Saver, Russ's Markets cut hours at most stores

Super Saver opens

B&R Stores on Wednesday announced a temporary cut in hours at most of its Super Saver locations.

 Journal Star file photos

Lincoln's B&R Stores is the latest grocer to announce reduced hours due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced Wednesday that all but two of its Super Saver stores will now be open 6 a.m.-midnight. The Lincoln store at 48th and O streets and the Columbus store will remain open 24 hours.

The company also said it would reduce hours at its Russ's Market stores in Lincoln and Hastings by closing two hours earlier. Smaller Russ's Markets stores in Waverly, Beatrice and Glenwood, Iowa, will keep their same schedules, which have shorter hours.

Lincoln business in the time of coronavirus: Empty shelves and restaurant delivery

B&R Stores Marketing Director Marty Jarvis said the hour reductions are temporary and will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

The move by B&R Stores follows those by several other retailers that sell groceries.

Target and Hy-Vee both announced reductions in hours on Tuesday. Target will now close at 9 p.m., and Hy-Vee will close at 8 p.m. Target also said it will dedicated its first hour of operation daily for shopping for seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

Runza, Noodles close dining rooms, following Chick-fil-A, others

Walmart, which like Super Saver is open 24 hours in most locations, announced Sunday that its stores will now be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

Other grocers that have announced reduced hours include Aldi and Trader Joe's.

Jarvis said B&R Stores' move is for similar reasons as other stores have cited:  to provide more time to clean and stock stores, and also give employees more flexibility to care for children and other family members.

Marcus closes its theaters; parking spaces designated for restaurants
Lack of fans means big economic hit to Lincoln

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News