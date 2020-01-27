Super Saver closing only Omaha store

Lincoln-based B&R stores is closing its only Omaha store.

The supermarket chain announced on Facebook on Friday that it was unable to renew the lease of its store at 5710 S. 144th St. in the Millard area of Omaha.

"We came to the end of our 20-year lease at our Omaha location," Marty Jarvis, B&R Stores marketing director, said in an email. "Our landlord based in St. Louis did not give us favorable terms to stay at the location, so we were left with no choice other than to close the store."

Jarvis said the store closing is an "isolated incident," and there are no other store closures planned. The company has 10 Super Saver stores and 20 stores overall.

He said the store, which opened in 2000, will close no later than April 1, but it could be sooner if existing inventory sells out.

Super Saver's only other store in the Omaha area is across the river in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and it will remain open. The Facebook post said the company would attempt to relocate as many employees as possible.

A posting on the Nebraska Department of Labor's Layoffs and Closures Report listed 96 employees who would potentially be out of jobs.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

