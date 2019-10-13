A lawsuit filed last week alleges several homeowners at Capitol Beach are renting out their homes on a short-term basis, in violation of neighborhood covenants.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court by the Capitol Beach Community Association, which is the homeowners association for people who live around Capitol Beach lake in northwest Lincoln.
According to the suit, the neighborhood association voted overwhelmingly in August to amend its protective covenants to outlaw short-term property rentals that last less than 30 days. The vote came after several complaints about residents renting out their properties on a short-term basis.
The lawsuit says that five property owners are continuing to advertise their properties for short-term rentals, in violation of the amended covenants.
At least one of those homes was actively being advertised for rent on VRBO as of Friday.
It had been technically illegal to rent out a home on a short-term basis anywhere in Lincoln but the downtown area, but the popularity of home rental sites such as Airbnb and VRBO has meant the practice has increased. Airbnb reported that users of its platform in Lancaster County made $1.1 million last year in supplemental rental income.
But the increase in short-term rentals has also meant an increase in complaints to the city.
Three of the five homes named in the lawsuit were the target of city complaints in the past year over short-term rentals.
However, the Nebraska Legislature passed a law earlier this year, which went into effect last month, that prohibits cities from banning short-term rentals.
The law does allow cities to regulate and tax such rentals, and City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said city officials are in the early stages of coming up with a new ordinance to deal with short-term rentals that complies with state law.
The state law does not, however, prevent private homeowner's associations from banning short-term rentals, and a lawsuit is the only mechanism available to enforce the ban.