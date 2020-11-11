Study: Nebraska lags behind in high-tech jobs

Despite an emphasis on creating high-tech jobs over the past few years, Nebraska is still lagging behind other states when it comes to the number of those jobs.

That's according to a new study from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Only 4.4% of the state's jobs in 2018 were in the professional, scientific and technical services sector, according to the study, compared with 6.23% nationwide. Study author Eric Thompson said that's one of the widest gaps between state and local numbers of any job category.

That gap has widened over the past decade. From 2009-18, professional, scientific and technical services sector jobs grew about 8.6% in Nebraska, but they grew 22.9% in the U.S. as a whole.

“Nebraska’s slower growth is partly the result of Nebraska’s urban structure, characterized by small and mid-size metropolitan areas and a large non-metropolitan population,” said Thompson, who is director of the Bureau of Business Research.

But even Omaha and Lincoln lag peer cities when it comes to the percentage of those jobs, the study says. Omaha's 5.29% of professional, scientific and technical services sector jobs, is below its peer group average of 6.3%, while Lincoln's 4.74% lags its peer group average of 5.13%.